PICTURES as Elmwood students and staff protest against proposed Cupar cuts

Elmwood students armed with placards have staged a protest against proposed cuts at the Cupar campus.

They were joined by staff, politicians, members of the public and even dogs as part of a bid to save under-threat animal care courses.

Scotland’s rural college SRUC announced last month it could close the animal care unit as it is no longer financially sustainable.

A formal consultation with staff ended on Monday and a final decision will be announced within the next three weeks.

However, students are determined to overturn the proposal.

And music played during Saturday afternoon’s demonstration included ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ by Twisted Sister.

Meanwhile, an online petition against the cut has now reached more than 2,400 signatures.

Photographer David Wardle attended the Elmwood protest to capture the strength of feeling