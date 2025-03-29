PICTURES as Elmwood students and staff protest against proposed Cupar cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES as Elmwood students and staff protest against proposed Cupar cuts

Angry students were joined by Elmwood staff, politicians, members of the public and even dogs as they demonstrated against the proposed closure of the animal care unit.

Protestors gather outside Elmwood College in Cupar, raising their voices and holding signs to protect the animal care unit from closure
Protestors gather outside Elmwood College in Cupar, raising their voices and holding signs to protect the animal care unit from closure Image: David Wardle
By Claire Warrender & Katherine Ferries

Elmwood students armed with placards have staged a protest against proposed cuts at the Cupar campus.

They were joined by staff, politicians, members of the public and even dogs as part of a bid to save under-threat animal care courses.

Scotland’s rural college SRUC announced last month it could close the animal care unit as it is no longer financially sustainable.

A formal consultation with staff ended on Monday and a final decision will be announced within the next three weeks.

However, students are determined to overturn the proposal.

And music played during Saturday afternoon’s demonstration included ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ by Twisted Sister.

Meanwhile, an online petition against the cut has now reached more than 2,400 signatures.

Photographer David Wardle attended the Elmwood protest to capture the strength of feeling

SRUC Elmwood students and staff rally outside the campus gates, protesting the proposed closure of the animal care unit
Willie Rennie gave a speech
Protestors of all ages took to the stage to speak out against the closure of the animal care unit at SRUC Elmwood.
Standing together for animal care
Willie Rennie addresses the crowd at SRUC Elmwood
At SRUC Elmwood, speeches were delivered by all ages, amplifying the call to save the animal care unit
A furry friend joins the protest at SRUC Elmwood, showing support for the fight to save the animal care unit.
A powerful show of support
Raising voices and signs
Protestors at SRUC Elmwood raise their signs high, joined by their dogs in the fight to save the animal care unit
Joined by Willie Rennie, Roz McCall, and Wendy Chamberlain, protestors at SRUC Elmwood hold signs and stand united with their dogs to save the animal care unit
Willie Rennie addresses the crowd at SRUC Elmwood
A big turnout at SRUC Elmwood as protestors, including Willie Rennie, Roz McCall, and Wendy Chamberlain, stand united to save the animal care unit
Protestors hold signs with powerful messages at SRUC Elmwood
Protestors and their loyal dogs deliver powerful messages, fighting to keep the animal care unit open.

Standing united for animal care
Standing strong for animal care
MSP Roz McCall
Wendy Chamberlain gave a speech
SRUC Elmwood students and staff dressed as bunnies protest the proposed closure of the animal care unit at the campus gates
United for animal care

SRUC Elmwood protestors dressed as animals stand united against the closure of the animal care unit at the Cupar campus.
Animal advocates in action
Students and staff at SRUC Elmwood hold protest signs, demanding the animal care unit remain open.
SRUC Elmwood students and staff rally against the closure of the animal care unit.
Protestors hold up signs to save the animal care unit from closure.
A passionate crowd gathers outside SRUC Elmwood to fight against the proposed closure of the animal care unit
Protest signs, bunny ears, and a united cause
Students and staff at SRUC Elmwood hold protest signs

 

Conversation