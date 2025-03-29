News PICTURES as Elmwood students and staff protest against proposed Cupar cuts Angry students were joined by Elmwood staff, politicians, members of the public and even dogs as they demonstrated against the proposed closure of the animal care unit. Protestors gather outside Elmwood College in Cupar, raising their voices and holding signs to protect the animal care unit from closure Image: David Wardle By Claire Warrender & Katherine Ferries March 29 2025, 6:18pm March 29 2025, 6:18pm Share PICTURES as Elmwood students and staff protest against proposed Cupar cuts Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5211229/elmwood-protest/ Copy Link 0 comment Elmwood students armed with placards have staged a protest against proposed cuts at the Cupar campus. They were joined by staff, politicians, members of the public and even dogs as part of a bid to save under-threat animal care courses. Scotland’s rural college SRUC announced last month it could close the animal care unit as it is no longer financially sustainable. A formal consultation with staff ended on Monday and a final decision will be announced within the next three weeks. However, students are determined to overturn the proposal. And music played during Saturday afternoon’s demonstration included ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ by Twisted Sister. Meanwhile, an online petition against the cut has now reached more than 2,400 signatures. Photographer David Wardle attended the Elmwood protest to capture the strength of feeling SRUC Elmwood students and staff rally outside the campus gates, protesting the proposed closure of the animal care unit Willie Rennie gave a speech Protestors of all ages took to the stage to speak out against the closure of the animal care unit at SRUC Elmwood. Standing together for animal care Willie Rennie addresses the crowd at SRUC Elmwood At SRUC Elmwood, speeches were delivered by all ages, amplifying the call to save the animal care unit A furry friend joins the protest at SRUC Elmwood, showing support for the fight to save the animal care unit. A powerful show of support Raising voices and signs Protestors at SRUC Elmwood raise their signs high, joined by their dogs in the fight to save the animal care unit Joined by Willie Rennie, Roz McCall, and Wendy Chamberlain, protestors at SRUC Elmwood hold signs and stand united with their dogs to save the animal care unit Willie Rennie addresses the crowd at SRUC Elmwood A big turnout at SRUC Elmwood as protestors, including Willie Rennie, Roz McCall, and Wendy Chamberlain, stand united to save the animal care unit Protestors hold signs with powerful messages at SRUC Elmwood Protestors and their loyal dogs deliver powerful messages, fighting to keep the animal care unit open. Standing united for animal care Standing strong for animal care MSP Roz McCall Wendy Chamberlain gave a speech SRUC Elmwood students and staff dressed as bunnies protest the proposed closure of the animal care unit at the campus gates United for animal care SRUC Elmwood protestors dressed as animals stand united against the closure of the animal care unit at the Cupar campus. Animal advocates in action Students and staff at SRUC Elmwood hold protest signs, demanding the animal care unit remain open. SRUC Elmwood students and staff rally against the closure of the animal care unit. Protestors hold up signs to save the animal care unit from closure. A passionate crowd gathers outside SRUC Elmwood to fight against the proposed closure of the animal care unit Protest signs, bunny ears, and a united cause Students and staff at SRUC Elmwood hold protest signs
