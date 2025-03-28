‘Outstanding’ young Dunfermline chef wins top industry award

An “outstanding” Dunfermline chef has been crowned Young Chef of the Year at a top industry awards ceremony.

Jack Coghill scooped the prize at the Scottish Excellence Awards in Glasgow on Thursday night.

The head chef at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s in Dunfermline beat Rachel Kelman of Gleneagles and Grady Reid of Tarragon by Graham Mitchell in Aberdeen to the honour.

Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s chef wins top award

The family-run restaurant in the heart of Dunfermline was originally founded by Jack’s dad, Bryan.

The restaurant, which specialises in Iberian, South American and Asian cuisine, is now co-run by the pair.

Jack, 25, was highly commended for the same award last year.

The judges commented: “Jack is an outstanding cook who lives and breathes hospitality.

“In a category full of promising young chefs his dedication to his craft and the family business stood out.”

In November, The Courier’s food and drink writer Rachel Mcconachie stepped into the kitchen at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s to see the talented chef prepare one of his signature dishes.

The father and son duo are set to open their second venture – the Crab and Lobster Fish Shack – in South Queensferry this spring.

Meanwhile, Killiecrankie House and The Old Manse of Blair were finalists in the Independent Hotel of the Year Award, which was won by The Carindale in Dumfries.

Dean Banks, who runs Haar restaurant in St Andrews, was Highly Commended in the Chef of the Year category.

And the Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore was awarded the top prize in the Sustainable Business category.

The full list of winners and finalists can be found on the Scottish Excellence Awards website.