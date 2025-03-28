‘Outstanding’ young Dunfermline chef wins top industry award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Outstanding’ young Dunfermline chef wins top industry award

Jack Coghill, from Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s, scooped Young Chef of the Year at the Scottish Excellence Awards.

By Andrew Robson
Jack Coghill from Jack 'O' Bryan's in Dunfermline.
Jack Coghill from Jack 'O' Bryan's in Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An “outstanding” Dunfermline chef has been crowned Young Chef of the Year at a top industry awards ceremony.

Jack Coghill scooped the prize at the Scottish Excellence Awards in Glasgow on Thursday night.

The head chef at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s in Dunfermline beat Rachel Kelman of Gleneagles and Grady Reid of Tarragon by Graham Mitchell in Aberdeen to the honour.

Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s chef wins top award

The family-run restaurant in the heart of Dunfermline was originally founded by Jack’s dad, Bryan.

The restaurant, which specialises in Iberian, South American and Asian cuisine, is now co-run by the pair.

Jack, 25, was highly commended for the same award last year.

Jack alongside father Bryan Coghill outside the restaurant.
Jack alongside father Bryan Coghill outside the restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The judges commented: “Jack is an outstanding cook who lives and breathes hospitality.

“In a category full of promising young chefs his dedication to his craft and the family business stood out.”

In November, The Courier’s food and drink writer Rachel Mcconachie stepped into the kitchen at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s to see the talented chef prepare one of his signature dishes.

Jack Coghill alongside Rachel Mcconnahie preparing the monkfish dish at Jack 'O' Bryan's.
Jack Coghill alongside Rachel Mcconnahie preparing the monkfish dish at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The father and son duo are set to open their second venture – the Crab and Lobster Fish Shack – in South Queensferry this spring.

Meanwhile, Killiecrankie House and The Old Manse of Blair were finalists in the Independent Hotel of the Year Award, which was won by The Carindale in Dumfries.

Dean Banks, who runs Haar restaurant in St Andrews, was Highly Commended in the Chef of the Year category.

And the Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore was awarded the top prize in the Sustainable Business category.

The full list of winners and finalists can be found on the Scottish Excellence Awards website.

