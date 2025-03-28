SGN says Blairgowrie to Alyth gas work complete after residents feared road reopening delays

Scottish Gas Networks has confirmed that gas works between Alyth and Blairgowrie are now complete after residents feared there would be delays to the road reopening.

A 600-metre section of the A926 between the Halfway House junction and Pictfield has been closed since February 17 for emergency gas repairs.

The closure has caused a lengthy diversion via Coupar Angus for vehicles, including Stagecoach buses.

Many residents voiced concern amid speculation the road’s reopening would be delayed.

But SGN says the job is finished and the road is expected to reopen on schedule, on Monday March 31.

However, the replacement shuttle bus service between Alyth and Meigle will remain in place on Monday morning.

Emergency upgrade work between Alyth and Blairgowrie ‘now complete’

A spokesperson for SGN said: “Our emergency upgrade work is now complete and we’re working to have the road surface reinstated over the coming days.

“All being well, we hope this will be completed on Sunday.”

The diversion has impacted the 57 bus service.

Some residents feel the full road closure was unnecessary for a 600-metre stretch, and that temporary traffic lights could have been used instead.

One local said: “Some form of traffic control is possible and I can’t see how the long diversion past children’s play parks is safer than traffic lights.”

Perth and Kinross Council says bus shuttle in place on Monday

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Emergency gas repairs on the A926 (Rattray – Alyth) road have been completed and SGN will carry out road resurfacing works this weekend.

“Once these are completed, SGN clear the road on Monday morning ahead of its planned reopening later in the day.

“The temporary school transport and local bus service arrangements, including the provision of the shuttle bus service between New Alyth/Alyth and Meigle, will remain in place on Monday until the A926 is reopened to traffic at a suitable time in the early afternoon.

“Council officers will be liaising with transport operators and schools to ensure transport operations revert to pre-closure arrangements once an opening time is confirmed.”

Elsewhere in Perthshire, Carse of Gowrie residents fear their village will become a “Rait run” when the CTLR opens.