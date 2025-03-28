SGN says Blairgowrie to Alyth gas work complete after residents feared road reopening delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SGN says Blairgowrie to Alyth gas work complete after residents feared road reopening delays

The A926 has been closed for six weeks due to emergency gas works.

By Lucy Scarlett
Drone footage of the roadworks on the A926 between Alyth and Blairgowrie.
An aerial image of the gas works on the A926. Image: Euan Laing

Scottish Gas Networks has confirmed that gas works between Alyth and Blairgowrie are now complete after residents feared there would be delays to the road reopening.

A 600-metre section of the A926 between the Halfway House junction and Pictfield has been closed since February 17 for emergency gas repairs.

The closure has caused a lengthy diversion via Coupar Angus for vehicles, including Stagecoach buses.

Many residents voiced concern amid speculation the road’s reopening would be delayed.

But SGN says the job is finished and the road is expected to reopen on schedule, on Monday March 31.

However, the replacement shuttle bus service between Alyth and Meigle will remain in place on Monday morning.

Emergency upgrade work between Alyth and Blairgowrie ‘now complete’

A spokesperson for SGN said: “Our emergency upgrade work is now complete and we’re working to have the road surface reinstated over the coming days.

“All being well, we hope this will be completed on Sunday.”

Drone footage of the roadworks.
Drone footage of the roadworks. Image: Euan Laing
Drone footage of the roadworks.
Aerial images show the section of gas works. Image: Euan Laing

The diversion has impacted the 57 bus service.

Some residents feel the full road closure was unnecessary for a 600-metre stretch, and that temporary traffic lights could have been used instead.

One local said: “Some form of traffic control is possible and I can’t see how the long diversion past children’s play parks is safer than traffic lights.”

Perth and Kinross Council says bus shuttle in place on Monday

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Emergency gas repairs on the A926 (Rattray – Alyth) road have been completed and SGN will carry out road resurfacing works this weekend.

“Once these are completed, SGN clear the road on Monday morning ahead of its planned reopening later in the day.

“The temporary school transport and local bus service arrangements, including the provision of the shuttle bus service between New Alyth/Alyth and Meigle, will remain in place on Monday until the A926 is reopened to traffic at a suitable time in the early afternoon.

“Council officers will be liaising with transport operators and schools to ensure transport operations revert to pre-closure arrangements once an opening time is confirmed.”

Elsewhere in Perthshire, Carse of Gowrie residents fear their village will become a “Rait run” when the CTLR opens.

Conversation