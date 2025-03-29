Angus villagers feel ‘abandoned’ by latest Stagecoach timetable shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus villagers feel ‘abandoned’ by latest Stagecoach timetable shake-up

Residents in Muirdrum, near the A92, have been left with only two early morning buses for a direct link to nearby Carnoustie.

By Graham Brown
Muirdrum villagers have condemned the latest bus timetable changes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Residents in the Angus village of Muirdrum say they have been left “abandoned” by bus firm Stagecoach’s latest timetable shake-up.

A raft of changes to local services has just been introduced across the county.

Stagecoach says they are a response to community feedback and include improvements to the route between Arbroath and Ninewells Hospital.

However, Muirdrum now has just two early morning buses from Monday to Saturday.

The 73C service stops in the village at 6.34am and 7.27am.

Locals face a 12-hour wait to return just a couple of miles for drop-offs at 6.54pm or 7.49pm.

But there are five Sunday buses to and from Carnoustie or Dundee in the new timetable.

Those leave Muirdrum at 8.35am, 10.35am,12.35pm, 2.35pm and 4.35pm.

Muirdrum changes do not suit elderly or vulnerable

Resident Chris MacDonald branded the changes “bonkers”.

“Stagecoach is abandoning older, vulnerable and disabled residents, leaving them without any means to get into Carnoustie for shopping, medical appointments, supporting the local economy, or socialising,” he said.

“My father-in-law, who has MS and uses a wheelchair, and my mother-in-law, were able to take an eight-minute bus ride into Carnoustie and return after a couple of hours.

“They now have two options.

“Get the 7.27am bus into Carnoustie, wait over an hour for anywhere to open, get his hair cut, go to the doctors, or pop to a cafe for a cup of tea, then stand at the bus stop until 6.45pm to get the bus back.

Residents in Angus village of Muirdrum condemn Stagecoach bus timetable changes.
Residents at the village bus stop in Muirdrum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“And as ridiculous as that is, it’s not even possible as my father-in-law’s carers don’t come in until 8.30am to get him up and dressed.”

He said the other alternative is for people to go to the bus stop on the A92 dual carriageway and get the X7 service to Arbroath, then a bus back to Carnoustie.

It would mean a journey of around an hour each way.

“That’s just not practical for people with mobility problems,” added Chris.

“Where I struggle to see any logic is that there is a better schedule on a Sunday when doctors, dentists, pharmacies, butchers and barbers are all closed.

“This change will not only affect the elderly but also young people who rely on the bus service to get home from after-school clubs, supported study, and spending time with friends.

“We also have farm workers who use the service, again to use the local amenities within Carnoustie.”

Stagecoach response to timetable changes

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We continually review customer, staff and local authority feedback to ensure our services meet the needs of the communities we serve.

“We also monitor the number of customers travelling and journeys taken, and based on this, we’ve recently made some updates to our bus services in Angus, to improve their reliability and better serve our passengers.

“Regarding the changes around Muirdrum, we’ve adjusted the service 73 timetable to focus on peak times, when the majority of customers travel to and from the village. This helps ensure that we can provide a more reliable and efficient service for all.

“Additionally, service 72 stops at Muirdrum bypass up to every 30 minutes, Monday to Saturday, and service X7, up to every hour, 7 days a week.

“As service 72 doesn’t run on Sundays, we’ve added extra journeys to and from Muirdrum on Service 73B.

“We are committed to providing the best possible service and appreciate the continued support and feedback from our customers.”

Stagecoach respond to local councillor

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape raised the issue after complaints from Muirdrum and Barry.

He said: “Unfortunately, Angus Council only has a real say in bus routes that are viewed by Stagecoach as non-commercial and require subsidisation by the council.

He told Mr MacDonald: “We asked Stagecoach to reconsider the proposed changes that would affect Muirdrum and Barry, but they refused on the basis these are commercial route changes and the operator is not required to provide any further feedback.

“Consequently we have no power to enforce further change.”

 

Conversation