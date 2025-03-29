Fife Council considering new ‘tourist tax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council considering new ‘tourist tax’

Edinburgh City Council became the first place in Scotland to introduce a visitor levy. Could Fife Council follow suit?

By Claire Warrender
A Fife tourist tax could apply to accommodation in popular destinations such as Anstruther.
Fife could become the latest area in Scotland to introduce a tourist tax.

Council officials want to start discussions with communities and businesses over the next few months.

It is estimated it could bring in as much as £8 million a year.

And they are asking councillors to get behind the proposal next week.

Edinburgh City Council was the first place in the country to approve a visitor levy.

From next summer, it will charge visitors an extra 5% on top of their accommodation costs.

The capital hopes to bring in an additional £50m a year from the tourist tax.

Other councils, including Perth and Kinross are considering introducing their own versions.

However, critics fear extra costs could damage trade.

How much would Fife tourist tax bring in and what would it be spent on?

A report on the issue will be presented to Fife Council’s cabinet committee next week.

Executive director of place Carol Connolly says the powers could be applied in Fife.

And it could bring in anything between £3.4m and £8m a year for the council.

The total amount will depend on the number of people staying in Fife accommodation.

However, the money would then be spent on facilities to benefit tourism such as bus and car parks, public toilets and motorhome provision.

The income could also be used to develop visitor attractions, including major events and town centre regeneration.

While Edinburgh’s levy is 5%, the amount councils can apply is flexible.

It can be charged for all or part of a year, and it can be applied across Fife or just in some areas.

Potential benefits and drawbacks

If councillors agree to get the ball rolling next week, it does not mean a visitor levy will automatically be introduced.

Ms Connolly says: “The report does not seek a decision on implementation, only at this stage to undertake early engagement with businesses, residents and communities.

“It should be noted, the potential benefits include a sustainable, year on year source of revenue and an enhanced visitor offering.

“Potential drawbacks include an increased administrative burden on the council and accommodation providers.”

She also points out that Scotland is already considered an expensive destination and adding to visitors’ bills “comes with risk”.

Depending on the outcome of the initial stage, a 12-week formal public consultation would then need to take place.

And if a Fife tourist tax is agreed, its earliest launch would be April 2028.

Conversation