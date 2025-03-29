Best pictures as locals view solar eclipse at Dundee’s Mills Observatory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as locals view solar eclipse at Dundee’s Mills Observatory

Locals gather to view the partial solar eclipse at Mills Observatory in Dundee.

Special eclipse glasses helped sky watchers safely observe the partial solar eclipse.
Special eclipse glasses helped sky watchers safely observe the partial solar eclipse.
By Gemma Bibby & Katherine Ferries

Mills Observatory in Dundee hosted a special event to allow locals to get a better view of the partial solar eclipse.

Locals were invited along to the Balgay Park observatory to see the rare astronomical event on Saturday morning.

The partial solar eclipse resulted in more than 40% of the sun being obscured by the moon as it passed between the sun and the Earth.

The eclipse lasted for around two hours in the city, starting at 10.09 am and peaking at 11.09 am.

The event enabled visitors to get a closer look at the partial solar eclipse, which will not happen again for another six decades.

Special glasses to be able to view the eclipse were available for a small fee. There was also a solar projector and space-themed crafts for families.

Eastfield Cafe was open to serve refreshments and wood-fired bacon rolls.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield went along to capture the event

Dedicated skywatchers gathered at Mills Observatory to catch glimpses of the partial eclipse
Clouds obscured much of the eclipse, but determined skywatchers at Mills Observatory still enjoyed the event
Scotland’s only full-time public observatory, Mills Observatory, offered the perfect vantage point for the partial solar eclipse.
Crowds gathered at Mills Observatory, hoping to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse despite the cloudy skies.
Cloudy skies didn’t stop a crowd of astronomy enthusiasts from enjoying the special eclipse event at Mills Observatory.
Astronomy lovers in Dundee gather at Mills Observatory to witness the celestial phenomenon
Visitors aimed their phones skyward, eager to document the rare astronomical event
Visitors at Mills Observatory enjoy hot soup and bacon rolls while waiting for a glimpse of the eclipse.
Eastfield Café kept eclipse watchers cozy with hot drinks and wood-fired bacon rolls at Mills Observatory.
A large turnout at Mills Observatory as Dundee locals braved the clouds for a rare celestial event.

 

