News Best pictures as locals view solar eclipse at Dundee’s Mills Observatory Locals gather to view the partial solar eclipse at Mills Observatory in Dundee. Special eclipse glasses helped sky watchers safely observe the partial solar eclipse. Image: Elliott Cansfield By Gemma Bibby & Katherine Ferries March 29 2025, 2:32pm March 29 2025, 2:32pm Share Best pictures as locals view solar eclipse at Dundee’s Mills Observatory Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5211456/mills-observatory-partial-solar-eclipse-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Mills Observatory in Dundee hosted a special event to allow locals to get a better view of the partial solar eclipse. Locals were invited along to the Balgay Park observatory to see the rare astronomical event on Saturday morning. The partial solar eclipse resulted in more than 40% of the sun being obscured by the moon as it passed between the sun and the Earth. The eclipse lasted for around two hours in the city, starting at 10.09 am and peaking at 11.09 am. The event enabled visitors to get a closer look at the partial solar eclipse, which will not happen again for another six decades. Special glasses to be able to view the eclipse were available for a small fee. There was also a solar projector and space-themed crafts for families. Eastfield Cafe was open to serve refreshments and wood-fired bacon rolls. Photographer Elliott Cansfield went along to capture the event Dedicated skywatchers gathered at Mills Observatory to catch glimpses of the partial eclipse Clouds obscured much of the eclipse, but determined skywatchers at Mills Observatory still enjoyed the event Scotland’s only full-time public observatory, Mills Observatory, offered the perfect vantage point for the partial solar eclipse. Crowds gathered at Mills Observatory, hoping to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse despite the cloudy skies. Cloudy skies didn’t stop a crowd of astronomy enthusiasts from enjoying the special eclipse event at Mills Observatory. Astronomy lovers in Dundee gather at Mills Observatory to witness the celestial phenomenon Visitors aimed their phones skyward, eager to document the rare astronomical event Visitors at Mills Observatory enjoy hot soup and bacon rolls while waiting for a glimpse of the eclipse. Eastfield Café kept eclipse watchers cozy with hot drinks and wood-fired bacon rolls at Mills Observatory. A large turnout at Mills Observatory as Dundee locals braved the clouds for a rare celestial event.
Conversation