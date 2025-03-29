Best pictures as locals view solar eclipse at Dundee’s Mills Observatory

Mills Observatory in Dundee hosted a special event to allow locals to get a better view of the partial solar eclipse.

Locals were invited along to the Balgay Park observatory to see the rare astronomical event on Saturday morning.

The partial solar eclipse resulted in more than 40% of the sun being obscured by the moon as it passed between the sun and the Earth.

The eclipse lasted for around two hours in the city, starting at 10.09 am and peaking at 11.09 am.

The event enabled visitors to get a closer look at the partial solar eclipse, which will not happen again for another six decades.

Special glasses to be able to view the eclipse were available for a small fee. There was also a solar projector and space-themed crafts for families.

Eastfield Cafe was open to serve refreshments and wood-fired bacon rolls.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield went along to capture the event