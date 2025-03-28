Five new student flats proposed for Stirling city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Five new student flats proposed for Stirling city centre

The building put forward for development was once part of a restaurant but now lies unused.

By Alex Watson
The proposed site is tucked away behind busy Dumbarton Road. Image: Google Street View
The proposed site is tucked away behind busy Dumbarton Road. Image: Google Street View

A proposal for five new student flats in Stirling city centre has been put forward.

The request to convert a storage building behind Dumbarton Road into student accommodation was submitted to Stirling Council by Dunblane-based Crawford Holdings Ltd.

Creating new on-site parking and cycle storage as well as carrying out landscaping is also part of the same plan.

According to the application, the building to the rear of 21 Dumbarton Road was once part of a restaurant, but is now a separate space.

The rest of the site is described as “unused land which is currently neglected and fenced off pending development.”

The plans for the exterior of the proposed new student accommodation block. Image: Helix Architecture Studio/Stirling Council

Designs for the proposed flats show five separate accessible main-door apartments, each with a small, private garden.

The residences would all be located at ground floor level, and would each have one bedroom, one shower room, and a combined kitchen and living room space.

Outside, the plans show five parking spaces and one accessible parking space, as well as an enclosed bike store and bin store.

The applicant says the development “aims to revitalise an underutilised site” without impacting any of the existing homes or residents at nearby Crosbies Court.

Owner says land is becoming fly-tipping hotspot

Crawford Holdings Ltd says it has owned the site for over 20 years.

The company previously secured planning permission to build six student flats, with space for more than 20 occupants, in both 2016 and 2023.

However, it said “prohibitively high construction costs” ultimately made those developments “financially unfeasible.”

Each flat would have its own garden, front door and parking space. Image: Helix Architecture Studio/Stirling Council

The landowner claims the unused land is becoming a hotspot for illegal fly-tipping, despite efforts to secure it with a fence.

“At this point, our only economically viable solution is to create a low impact development using the existing building,” said Crawford Holdings Ltd in its application to Stirling Council.

Elsewhere in the city, the derelict former Jackie’s Bar on Lower Bridge Street could be torn down to make way for a four-storey student accommodation building with 18 bedrooms, if proposed plans are approved.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Evelyn Craig has opened a new café in Strathmiglo Church
Woman opens cafe in former Fife church in mum's memory
Bar staff George Irvine (left) and David Monks at Barnhill Tavern, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry pub reopens under new owner and with new beer taps
A9 southbound near to Broxden Roundabout, Perth.
Emergency services descend on A9 close to Perth after crash blocks carriageway
Police appeal to trace Andrew Hodge, reported missing from Cardenden.
VIDEO: Helicopter deployed to find missing Fife man who could be camping in tent
Murrayfield Terrace residents experienced unplanned water issues as a result of an on-site incident. Image: Google Street View
Bannockburn water issues caused by damaged main at new housing site
Danni Menzies at the Bafta Scotland awards.
Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies opens up on her adult acne ordeal
Officers are searching for Kharis Robertson from Dundee
Police search for missing 16-year-old girl from Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles
The WH Smith on Perth High Street
Full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in Tayside,…
Darren Reape.
Jail for pair who planned murder bid by ramming car into Fife house

Conversation