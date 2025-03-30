Back to school as hundreds of former pupils enjoy last look round Monifieth High

The corridors of Monifieth High School offered a walk down memory lane for generations of former pupils.

On Saturday, the secondary opened its doors to ex-pupils and staff for a last look round before its £66.5 million learning campus replacement is completed this summer.

Current staff and pupils were thrilled by the numbers who flooded back to the classroom.

Almost 1,000 people booked to tour the building and view video footage and photos from years gone by.

And many caught up with old classmates and teachers on their way round the school.

Monifieth High was founded in 1976, for S1 youngsters only.

Construction of a new school began in 1977 and it opened to pupils two years later.

The open day was organised by ASN teacher Laura Cooper, whose own life and career have revolved around the school.

Laura was a Monifieth High pupil from 2004 to 2009, became a school assistant in 2012 for ten years, and then a teacher in 2024.

The weekend event also gave visitors a chance to view progress on the learning campus nearing completion next door.

It is on schedule to be handed over to the council in July, with pupils due to move into the 1,200 capacity secondary at the start of the new school year.

Photographer Alan Richardson joined former Monifieth High pupils and staff for their fond farewell.