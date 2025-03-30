Back to school as hundreds of former pupils enjoy last look round Monifieth High

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back to school as hundreds of former pupils enjoy last look round Monifieth High

Around 1,000 ex-pupils and staff attended an open day at the Monifieth secondary ahead of its £66.5 million replacement opening later this year.

By Graham Brown
Former pupils are welcomed back to Monifeith High School. Image: Alan Richardson
The corridors of Monifieth High School offered a walk down memory lane for generations of former pupils.

On Saturday, the secondary opened its doors to ex-pupils and staff for a last look round before its £66.5 million learning campus replacement is completed this summer.

Current staff and pupils were thrilled by the numbers who flooded back to the classroom.

Almost 1,000 people booked to tour the building and view video footage and photos from years gone by.

Monifieth High School final tour before new school opens.
Sixth-year pupil Rowan Foot shows a group the physics classrooms. Image: Alan Richardson

And many caught up with old classmates and teachers on their way round the school.

Monifieth High was founded in 1976, for S1 youngsters only.

Construction of a new school began in 1977 and it opened to pupils two years later.

The open day was organised by ASN teacher Laura Cooper, whose own life and career have revolved around the school.

Laura was a Monifieth High pupil from 2004 to 2009, became a school assistant in 2012 for ten years, and then a teacher in 2024.

Monifieth High School open day before new school opens.
Open day organiser Laura Cooper outside the school. Image: Alan Richardson.

The weekend event also gave visitors a chance to view progress on the learning campus nearing completion next door.

It is on schedule to be handed over to the council in July, with pupils due to move into the 1,200 capacity secondary at the start of the new school year.

Photographer Alan Richardson joined former Monifieth High pupils and staff for their fond farewell.
Former pupils take tour of Monifieth High School before replacement opens this summer,
Visitors look through the old school yearbooks and newspaper cuttings.
Former Monifieth High School pupils on school tour.
Principal teacher of maths David Esson, who spent 31 years at the school, with some of the pupils he taught.
Monifieth High School former pupils open day.
A look round the gym hall with pupils Kayla Smith and Freyja Thomson.
Former pupils of Monifieth High visit open day before school is replaced.
Forfar pupils Fiona Kenneth (1983 to 1989) and Catriona Thomson (1979 to 1984) look at the booklet produced for the school’s official opening.
Old Monifieth High School open day before new campus opens.
Lisa Gourley and Rebecca Moores who were pupils from 2004-2010, with 5th year pupil Gareth Stubbs.
Former pupils tour Monifieth High School before it is replaced this summer.
Teacher Amber Reid (Left) shows former pupils around the home economics class room.

 

