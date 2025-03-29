See what’s on the hangers as Stirling shop Calpa Menswear opens

A menswear boutique promising personalised service and big brands has opened in Stirling.

Calpa Menswear’s first customers had access to freebies, discounts and exclusives when it welcomed them in on Saturday, March 29.

The boutique stocks big UK brands, including Weekend Offender, Luke 1977 and Pretty Green.

Handmade coats are also available from Seam Junkies, a small business run by John Donnachie from Motherwell.

Carl Lamming, the owner of the new Upper Craigs shop, described the opening as “surreal”.

He said: “The customers have been so welcoming. It’s been brilliant.”

Take a look inside the new store.

