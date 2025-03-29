News See what’s on the hangers as Stirling shop Calpa Menswear opens The new boutique on Upper Craigs gave its first customers access to freebies, discounts and exclusives. John Donnachie, who runs Seam Junkies, with Calpa Menswear owner Carl Lamming (right). Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson By Isla Glen March 29 2025, 4:38pm March 29 2025, 4:38pm Share See what’s on the hangers as Stirling shop Calpa Menswear opens Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5211754/calpa-menswear-stirling-opening/ Copy Link 0 comment A menswear boutique promising personalised service and big brands has opened in Stirling. Calpa Menswear’s first customers had access to freebies, discounts and exclusives when it welcomed them in on Saturday, March 29. The boutique stocks big UK brands, including Weekend Offender, Luke 1977 and Pretty Green. Handmade coats are also available from Seam Junkies, a small business run by John Donnachie from Motherwell. Carl Lamming, the owner of the new Upper Craigs shop, described the opening as “surreal”. He said: “The customers have been so welcoming. It’s been brilliant.” Take a look inside the new store. The Calpa Menswear store is on Upper Craigs. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A range of clothing and accessories are on sale. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A dressing room is available in store. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson John Donnachie started selling custom jackets in 2021. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A range of clothing and accessories are available. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Shoppers can have a complimentary coffee while browsing belts, tops, jackets and more. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson The name Calpa honurs Stirling’s history as a capital city and Carl’s first boutique. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Weekend Offender is one of several big brands on offer. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Customers can enjoy a coffee in the boutique. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Shirts and tops come in a range of sizes. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
