Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies opens up on her adult acne ordeal

Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies has been praised for opening up on her challenges with adult acne.

The former A Place in the Sun host, from Kenmore, shared a video on her Instagram page on Thursday.

Danni, 36, discussed the number of procedures she went through having been diagnosed with adult acne, as well as what she uses to clear it.

On the post, she wrote: “I know there’s plenty of us out there struggling, and I know exactly how bad skin can make you feel so it was important for me to share this.

“Don’t get me wrong, I do lots of maintenance now, and I’m very particular about my products (happy to share more on that later), but I wanted to share the hardest part of my skin journey because there’s not enough realness on here.”

The video included images of Danni struggling with her skin.

She says in the clip: “This is a hard share for me. I’ve never had perfect skin but when I developed adult acne I didn’t want to leave the house, never mind get in front of a camera.

“I tried everything from lasers to antibiotics and some of them worked for a period of time but it would always come back.

“I got recommended to take Roaccutane many times but I didn’t want to do that.

“When I was in LA, I found out some girls were taking something called spironolactone, which you have to get through a dermatologist.

“You know what? It worked and I haven’t had a problem since.

“If you are struggling with your skin I just wanted to share some of my journey.

“Things aren’t always as great as they look and it is possible for it to get better.”

Danni posted that she would respond to anyone who wished to open up about their struggles through private messages.

Danni Menzies praised for adult acne confession

The post has been liked nearly 2,000 times, with many commenting on Danni’s bravery for sharing her ordeal.

Shaina Silva wrote: “Love that you shared this.

“I think so many women are struggling with this, especially in today’s culture of retouching.

“You’re gorgeous inside and out.”

A spokesperson for treatments company Skin Holistics added: “I really appreciate your honesty.

“It’s tough dealing with acne when you thought you would have outgrown the possibility of getting it.

“So glad to see you spreading positivity and realness on this topic.”

Danni’s sister Mia said: “Proud of you for sharing this I know it wasn’t easy. PS you’re always the most beautiful person in the world in my eyes.”

In December, Danni revealed she had started the process of freezing her eggs after visiting a fertility clinic.