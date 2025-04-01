Step up for NHS Tayside: Join the Dundee Kiltwalk and make a difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Step up for NHS Tayside: Join the Dundee Kiltwalk and make a difference

Are you ready to take on a challenge that not only boosts your health but also supports vital services in your community?

In partnership with Jigsaw Media Limited
people walking in Dundee Kiltwalk
Sign up to Dundee Kiltwalk to make a real difference.

NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation is calling on walkers across Dundee and beyond to lace up their boots, don their tartan, and step up for a great cause by joining this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk.

Why walk for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation?

NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation plays a crucial role in funding projects that enhance healthcare services and community well-being. From cutting-edge medical equipment to initiatives that support mental health, preventative care and social inclusion, every step you take helps improve lives across Tayside.

Unlike general fundraising for specific hospital wards, supporting NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation allows funds to be distributed where they are needed most. This ensures that a variety of departments, community health initiatives, and innovative projects receive the backing they need to continue making a difference.

Shelley McCarthy Charity Chief Officer at NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation says: “The Foundation are delighted to be a main sponsor of Kiltwalk this year as it’s vital to raise funds across the region. Every penny raised will go towards supporting our vision to help the people of Tayside live better and longer lives.”

NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation supports many great causes.

Where your support goes

Walking for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation means supporting projects like:

  • The Clown Doctors Programme – Bringing smiles and laughter to children in hospital, helping to reduce stress and improve their well-being during difficult times.

    Image features the clown doctors.
  • Community well-being projects – Initiatives like Live Active Dundee and Kanzen for Life karate club which promote physical activity, mental well-being and social connection.
  • Hospital and staff support – From improved facilities for patients to vital resources for healthcare workers, your contribution ensures the best care is available for everyone in Tayside.
  • Scalp Cooling Machines – Helping chemotherapy patients retain their hair, reducing the emotional distress of treatment. Currently, Ward 32 (Oncology) has two scalp cooling machines, but one is outdated and beyond repair. With increasing demand, the charity funded an additional machine to ensure more patients benefit from this vital service.
Scalp cooling machines are just one of the places donation go.

How to get involved

Signing up for Dundee Kiltwalk is easy, and when you walk for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, your fundraising efforts will go even further. With the support of the Kiltwalk’s generous funding model, every donation is topped up, meaning your impact is maximised.

  1. Sign up – Head to nhstayside.foundation and select Dundee Kiltwalk in the top right hand corner.
  2. Raise funds – Set up a fundraising page and start gathering support from friends, family and colleagues.
  3. Walk with purpose – Join thousands of participants on the scenic Dundee route, knowing that every step you take is helping your community.

Make a difference by signing up to Dundee kiltwalk today

Healthcare services touch all of our lives at some point. By walking for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, you’re not just supporting the NHS—you’re investing in the health and well-being of your friends, family and future generations.

So, why wait? Sign up today, step up for your community and make every mile matter.

Visit NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation’s website to learn more about their work and how your support makes a real difference.