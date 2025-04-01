Step up for NHS Tayside: Join the Dundee Kiltwalk and make a difference

NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation is calling on walkers across Dundee and beyond to lace up their boots, don their tartan, and step up for a great cause by joining this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk.

Why walk for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation?

NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation plays a crucial role in funding projects that enhance healthcare services and community well-being. From cutting-edge medical equipment to initiatives that support mental health, preventative care and social inclusion, every step you take helps improve lives across Tayside.

Unlike general fundraising for specific hospital wards, supporting NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation allows funds to be distributed where they are needed most. This ensures that a variety of departments, community health initiatives, and innovative projects receive the backing they need to continue making a difference.

Shelley McCarthy Charity Chief Officer at NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation says: “The Foundation are delighted to be a main sponsor of Kiltwalk this year as it’s vital to raise funds across the region. Every penny raised will go towards supporting our vision to help the people of Tayside live better and longer lives.”

Where your support goes

Walking for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation means supporting projects like:

The Clown Doctors Programme – Bringing smiles and laughter to children in hospital, helping to reduce stress and improve their well-being during difficult times.

– Bringing smiles and laughter to children in hospital, helping to reduce stress and improve their well-being during difficult times. Community well-being projects – Initiatives like Live Active Dundee and Kanzen for Life karate club which promote physical activity, mental well-being and social connection.

Hospital and staff support – From improved facilities for patients to vital resources for healthcare workers, your contribution ensures the best care is available for everyone in Tayside.

– From improved facilities for patients to vital resources for healthcare workers, your contribution ensures the best care is available for everyone in Tayside. Scalp Cooling Machines – Helping chemotherapy patients retain their hair, reducing the emotional distress of treatment. Currently, Ward 32 (Oncology) has two scalp cooling machines, but one is outdated and beyond repair. With increasing demand, the charity funded an additional machine to ensure more patients benefit from this vital service.

How to get involved

Signing up for Dundee Kiltwalk is easy, and when you walk for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, your fundraising efforts will go even further. With the support of the Kiltwalk’s generous funding model, every donation is topped up, meaning your impact is maximised.

Sign up – Head to nhstayside.foundation and select Dundee Kiltwalk in the top right hand corner. Raise funds – Set up a fundraising page and start gathering support from friends, family and colleagues. Walk with purpose – Join thousands of participants on the scenic Dundee route, knowing that every step you take is helping your community.

Make a difference by signing up to Dundee kiltwalk today

Healthcare services touch all of our lives at some point. By walking for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, you’re not just supporting the NHS—you’re investing in the health and well-being of your friends, family and future generations.

So, why wait? Sign up today, step up for your community and make every mile matter.

Visit NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation’s website to learn more about their work and how your support makes a real difference.