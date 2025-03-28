Bannockburn water issues caused by damaged main at new housing site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bannockburn water issues caused by damaged main at new housing site

Problems with low pressure and intermittent supply were reported by locals following the incident.

By Isla Glen
Murrayfield Terrace residents experienced unplanned water issues as a result of an on-site incident. Image: Google Street View
Murrayfield Terrace residents experienced unplanned water issues as a result of an on-site incident. Image: Google Street View

Bannockburn residents were left with water issues this week after a main was damaged at a new housing development.

Problems with low pressure and intermittent supply were reported by properties close to Pirnhall Road and Murrayfield Terrace.

The situation arose after a fire hydrant was struck within the Brucefields development at South Stirling Gateway on Thursday.

The site, which lies between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, has planning permission in principle for 800 new homes, retail and takeaway outlets, a primary school, a park and ride, and a golf facility.

Persimmon Homes, the housebuilder behind the development, issued an apology to affected residents.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Yesterday morning (27th March), a fire hydrant was accidentally damaged by a third-party contractor on our Brucefields development causing water to escape.

“Scottish Water and our specialist contractor arrived within 30 minutes to begin immediate repairs.

“While Scottish Water confirmed that the local supply remained unaffected, we apologise to residents for any inconvenience caused.”

The Brucefields development is underway. Image: Google Street View

Scottish Water confirmed it had water tankers on-site whilst private repairs and investigations were completed.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We are aware that some customers in the Bannockburn area may be experiencing intermittent water supply.

“This is as a result of damage to a water main owned by the new housing development.

“We currently have several water tankers on site to maintain supply to Murrayfield Terrace and the surrounding streets.”

South Stirling Gateway work in progress

The new junction from Pirnhall Road onto the A91 is days away from opening to traffic.

From March 31, the existing junction will close.

Sewers will be installed from the end of April 2025, and Pirnhall Road, west of Muiralehouse Road, will be closed for eight weeks.

An artist’s impression of a sports pitch at the new South Stirling Gateway school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

The first phase of the South Stirling Gateway project involves the construction of around 150 houses as part of the Brucefields development.

This week, plans to build 265 homes and a new junction for phase two of the project were lodged with Stirling Council.

Plans for a £14m school to serve the area has also been given the go ahead.

