Bannockburn water issues caused by damaged main at new housing site

Bannockburn residents were left with water issues this week after a main was damaged at a new housing development.

Problems with low pressure and intermittent supply were reported by properties close to Pirnhall Road and Murrayfield Terrace.

The situation arose after a fire hydrant was struck within the Brucefields development at South Stirling Gateway on Thursday.

The site, which lies between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, has planning permission in principle for 800 new homes, retail and takeaway outlets, a primary school, a park and ride, and a golf facility.

Persimmon Homes, the housebuilder behind the development, issued an apology to affected residents.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Yesterday morning (27th March), a fire hydrant was accidentally damaged by a third-party contractor on our Brucefields development causing water to escape.

“Scottish Water and our specialist contractor arrived within 30 minutes to begin immediate repairs.

“While Scottish Water confirmed that the local supply remained unaffected, we apologise to residents for any inconvenience caused.”

Scottish Water confirmed it had water tankers on-site whilst private repairs and investigations were completed.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We are aware that some customers in the Bannockburn area may be experiencing intermittent water supply.

“This is as a result of damage to a water main owned by the new housing development.

“We currently have several water tankers on site to maintain supply to Murrayfield Terrace and the surrounding streets.”

South Stirling Gateway work in progress

The new junction from Pirnhall Road onto the A91 is days away from opening to traffic.

From March 31, the existing junction will close.

Sewers will be installed from the end of April 2025, and Pirnhall Road, west of Muiralehouse Road, will be closed for eight weeks.

The first phase of the South Stirling Gateway project involves the construction of around 150 houses as part of the Brucefields development.

This week, plans to build 265 homes and a new junction for phase two of the project were lodged with Stirling Council.

Plans for a £14m school to serve the area has also been given the go ahead.

