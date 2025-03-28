VIDEO: Helicopter deployed to find missing Fife man who could be camping in tent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

VIDEO: Helicopter deployed to find missing Fife man who could be camping in tent

Andrew Hodge from Cardenden was last seen on Wednesday.

By Neil Henderson
Police appeal to trace Andrew Hodge, reported missing from Cardenden.
Police are trying to trace Andrew Hodge, reported missing from Cardenden. Image: Police Scotland

Police say missing Cardenden man Andrew Hodge could be using a tent to camp out in woods or along the Fife coast.

Officers are continuing to search the area around Cardenden to trace the missing 61-year-old, who has been missing since Wednesday.

A helicopter was spotted circling around the outskirts of the village on Friday afternoon, while local woodland and fields have also been combed.

Andrew Hodge, 61, from Cardenden.
Andrew Hodge, 61, from Cardenden. Image: Police Scotland

Police say the family are now “extremely worried” for Mr Hodge’s welfare.

Mr Hodge was last seen around 1.15pm on Wednesday, in the Main Street area of Cardenden.

Helicopter used in search for missing Cardenden man

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, a bald head and grey beard.

Police have also updated details of what they think Mr Hodge may now be wearing.

It’s thought he was wearing jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey t-shirt and carrying a large carrier bag when he went missing.

He may have with him a blue one-man tent.

He has multiple tattoos, including one on the back of his head and ‘Andrew’ on his left hand.

Police have also renewed their appeal for anyone who may have seen the missing man to come forward.

Fife man could have access to a tent

Sergeant Kev Daglish, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Andrew’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“Andrew may have access to a tent and could be in local woods or coastal areas.

“We ask everyone to be on the lookout for Andrew, or a tent that matches the description.

“His family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know he is safe and well.

“I would also appeal directly to Andrew – if you see this, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1650 of 26 March.

More from News

Evelyn Craig has opened a new café in Strathmiglo Church
Woman opens cafe in former Fife church in mum's memory
Bar staff George Irvine (left) and David Monks at Barnhill Tavern, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry pub reopens under new owner and with new beer taps
A9 southbound near to Broxden Roundabout, Perth.
Emergency services descend on A9 close to Perth after crash blocks carriageway
Murrayfield Terrace residents experienced unplanned water issues as a result of an on-site incident. Image: Google Street View
Bannockburn water issues caused by damaged main at new housing site
The proposed site is tucked away behind busy Dumbarton Road. Image: Google Street View
Five new student flats proposed for Stirling city centre
Danni Menzies at the Bafta Scotland awards.
Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies opens up on her adult acne ordeal
Officers are searching for Kharis Robertson from Dundee
Police search for missing 16-year-old girl from Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Loud celebrations and broken bottles
The WH Smith on Perth High Street
Full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in Tayside,…
Darren Reape.
Jail for pair who planned murder bid by ramming car into Fife house

Conversation