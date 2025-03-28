VIDEO: Helicopter deployed to find missing Fife man who could be camping in tent

Police say missing Cardenden man Andrew Hodge could be using a tent to camp out in woods or along the Fife coast.

Officers are continuing to search the area around Cardenden to trace the missing 61-year-old, who has been missing since Wednesday.

A helicopter was spotted circling around the outskirts of the village on Friday afternoon, while local woodland and fields have also been combed.

Police say the family are now “extremely worried” for Mr Hodge’s welfare.

Mr Hodge was last seen around 1.15pm on Wednesday, in the Main Street area of Cardenden.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, a bald head and grey beard.

Police have also updated details of what they think Mr Hodge may now be wearing.

It’s thought he was wearing jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey t-shirt and carrying a large carrier bag when he went missing.

He may have with him a blue one-man tent.

He has multiple tattoos, including one on the back of his head and ‘Andrew’ on his left hand.

Police have also renewed their appeal for anyone who may have seen the missing man to come forward.

Sergeant Kev Daglish, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Andrew’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“Andrew may have access to a tent and could be in local woods or coastal areas.

“We ask everyone to be on the lookout for Andrew, or a tent that matches the description.

“His family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know he is safe and well.

“I would also appeal directly to Andrew – if you see this, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1650 of 26 March.