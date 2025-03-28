Emergency services descend on A9 close to Perth after crash blocks carriageway

A crash blocked the A9 close to Perth on Friday evening.

The incident happened at around 7.20pm on the southbound carriageway close to Broxden roundabout.

Police were called to the scene on the A9 after the crash blocked the southbound between Broxden roundabout and Crossgates for around an hour.

Drivers faced delays as police continued to work to clear the blocked carriageway.

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

The road was fully reopened at around 8.30pm