Work begins on traffic-free pathway linking Perth to Kinnoull Hill

Work to create a traffic-free pathway linking Perth with Kinnoull Hill Forest Park has begun.

The project is being undertaken by the Gannochy Trust, with assistance from Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust (PKCT).

The path will allow walkers and cyclists to avoid sharing Muirhall Road with vehicles when accessing the park and wider path network.

This new route links the existing path above Murray Royal Hospital with the paths in Kinnoull Hill.

It is anticipated that construction of the path will be completed and open to the public by June.

PKCT’s communities officer, Bid Strachan, said: “Kinnoull Hill is one of the premier sites in the area for walkers and cyclists to enjoy the great outdoors.

“We’re delighted that this project will make it safer, and more accessible for members of the public to get out and about.

“It’s good to be able to provide a valuable addition to the wider path network around Perth, while also addressing the safety concerns some people have about extended sections of road walking.

“It feels like a real legacy project and I’m excited to be working with the Gannochy Trust to deliver this.”

The project will also see over 600 new trees and plants planted along the route, providing habitat for a range of pollinators, birds and small mammals.

The Gannochy Trust’s chief executive, Andy Duncan, said: “The trust has been planning this work for some time and we’re delighted to finally see it underway.

“The new path will greatly improve access to the countryside.

“It will provide a safer route from the Bridgend, Kinnoull, and Gannochy areas to one of Perth’s most picturesque spots.

“Improving access to the natural environment was a key ambition of the trust’s founder A.K. Bell, and this path will continue that legacy.

“It forms part of the Trust’s ongoing commitment to improving public access and enhancing biodiversity across our estate.

As a trust we’re committed to doing what we can to make sure all people can enjoy the great outdoors.

“It’s also important to us to do so in a way that protects and enhances the natural environment.”

The new path surface will benefit from a period of consolidation before people begin to use it.