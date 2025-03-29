Work begins on traffic-free pathway linking Perth to Kinnoull Hill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work begins on traffic-free pathway linking Perth to Kinnoull Hill

The project is being undertaken by the Gannochy Trust, with assistance from Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust (PKCT).

By Ben MacDonald
Kinnoull Hill path works begin
Work on a path that links Perth to Kinnoull Hill has started. Image: Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust

Work to create a traffic-free pathway linking Perth with Kinnoull Hill Forest Park has begun.

The path will allow walkers and cyclists to avoid sharing Muirhall Road with vehicles when accessing the park and wider path network.

The path will allow walkers and cyclists to avoid sharing Muirhall Road with vehicles when accessing the park and wider path network.

This new route links the existing path above Murray Royal Hospital with the paths in Kinnoull Hill.

It is anticipated that construction of the path will be completed and open to the public by June.

Work has started on the link path. Image: Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust

PKCT’s communities officer, Bid Strachan, said: “Kinnoull Hill is one of the premier sites in the area for walkers and cyclists to enjoy the great outdoors.

“We’re delighted that this project will make it safer, and more accessible for members of the public to get out and about.

“It’s good to be able to provide a valuable addition to the wider path network around Perth, while also addressing the safety concerns some people have about extended sections of road walking.

“It feels like a real legacy project and I’m excited to be working with the Gannochy Trust to deliver this.”

Work begins on Kinnoull Hill to Perth path

The project will also see over 600 new trees and plants planted along the route, providing habitat for a range of pollinators, birds and small mammals.

The Gannochy Trust’s chief executive, Andy Duncan, said: “The trust has been planning this work for some time and we’re delighted to finally see it underway.

“The new path will greatly improve access to the countryside.

“It will provide a safer route from the Bridgend, Kinnoull, and Gannochy areas to one of Perth’s most picturesque spots.

The path will provide a dedicated route for walkers and cyclists. Image: Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust
The path is expected to open in June. Image: Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust

“Improving access to the natural environment was a key ambition of the trust’s founder A.K. Bell, and this path will continue that legacy.

“It forms part of the Trust’s ongoing commitment to improving public access and enhancing biodiversity across our estate.

As a trust we’re committed to doing what we can to make sure all people can enjoy the great outdoors.

“It’s also important to us to do so in a way that protects and enhances the natural environment.”

The new path surface will benefit from a period of consolidation before people begin to use it.

