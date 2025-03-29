Stolen car set on fire near Fife glamping site

Police are investigating after a stolen car was set on fire near a glamping site in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the A916, close to Montrave Estate, just before 12am on Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service had one appliance at the scene, extinguishing the flames in an hour.

Police have confirmed that the car was stolen from Buckhaven.

There are no reports of injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.40pm on Friday, police received a report of a car on fire off the A916 in the Kennoway area.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and enquiries have established the car had been stolen from the Victoria Road area of Buckhaven.

“Further enquiries remain ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to the area at 11.39pm.

“One appliance was sent and we left the scene at 12.39am.”