Body found in search for missing Cardenden man

A body has been found in the search for a missing Cardenden man.

Officers were made aware of a body near Bowhill View at around 8.30am on Saturday.

Formal identification has still to take place.

However, the family of Andrew Hodge, 61, has been made aware.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a body having been found in a wooded area near Bowhill View, Cardenden around 8.30am on Saturday.

“Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Andrew Hodge, who was reported missing from Cardenden, has been informed.

Body found in Cardenden in search for Andrew Hodge

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Andrew Hodge was last seen around 1.15pm on Wednesday in the Main Street area of Cardenden.

A helicopter was spotted circling around the outskirts of the village on Friday afternoon, while local woodland and fields were also combed.