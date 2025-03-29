Body found in search for missing Cardenden man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Body found in search for missing Cardenden man

The body was found in a wooded area near the village's Bowhill View.

By Ben MacDonald
Andrew Hodge, 61, from Cardenden.
Andrew Hodge has been missing since Wednesday. Image: Police Scotland

A body has been found in the search for a missing Cardenden man.

Officers were made aware of a body near Bowhill View at around 8.30am on Saturday.

Formal identification has still to take place.

However, the family of Andrew Hodge, 61, has been made aware.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a body having been found in a wooded area near Bowhill View, Cardenden around 8.30am on Saturday.

Police and investigating officers arrived at Bowhill Community Woodland on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Andrew Hodge, who was reported missing from Cardenden, has been informed.

Body found in Cardenden in search for Andrew Hodge

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Andrew Hodge was last seen around 1.15pm on Wednesday in the Main Street area of Cardenden.

A helicopter was spotted circling around the outskirts of the village on Friday afternoon, while local woodland and fields were also combed.

 

Conversation