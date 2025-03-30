In pictures: Mother’s Day celebrations across Perth and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

In pictures: Mother’s Day celebrations across Perth and Fife

Across Perth and Fife, Mother’s Day afternoon teas provided a special opportunity to celebrate and remember loved ones, while others opted for a peaceful walk to mark the occasion.

Families enjoying Mother’s Day surrounded by nature and beautiful flowers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Families enjoying Mother's Day surrounded by nature and beautiful flowers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

Families gathered at venues across the region to celebrate Mother’s Day.

At Scone Palace, guests enjoyed afternoon tea, with some taking the opportunity to explore the palace grounds, soaking in the stunning surroundings.

Meanwhile, others marked the occasion with a peaceful stroll through Silverburn Park in Leven in the glorious sunshine.

Photographers Steve MacDougall and Steve Brown went along to capture the best moments

The MacEacheran family from Edinburgh, Mike, his wife Katalin, and their children Skye, 5, and Kyle, 7, enjoyed Mothering Sunday together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Robert The Bruce, also known as Robert Bruce Glendinning McLellan Hamilton, 3, alongside his parents, Laura Crichton and Gus Hamilton, at Scone Palace in Perth on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Georgie with mum Nikki from Leven out for a walk with dogs Roman and Charlie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dad Stephen Fortune and mum Karen  from Leven with their children, Hannah, 5, and Mia, 2, at Silverburn Park with little Mia playfully hiding behind mum. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gail MacDougall and her daughters, Clara, 7, and Lola, 1, enjoyed the sunny weather during their visit to Scone Palace on Mother’s Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Georgie with her mum Nikki from Leven, out for a walk with dogs Roman and Charlie on Mother’s Day at Silverburn Park in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Messages of love and remembrance were left in chalk this Mothering Sunday at Silverburn Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

