In pictures: Mother's Day celebrations across Perth and Fife

Across Perth and Fife, Mother's Day afternoon teas provided a special opportunity to celebrate and remember loved ones, while others opted for a peaceful walk to mark the occasion.

Families enjoying Mother's Day surrounded by nature and beautiful flowers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

By Katherine Ferries
March 30 2025, 3:48pm

Families gathered at venues across the region to celebrate Mother's Day.

At Scone Palace, guests enjoyed afternoon tea, with some taking the opportunity to explore the palace grounds, soaking in the stunning surroundings.

Meanwhile, others marked the occasion with a peaceful stroll through Silverburn Park in Leven in the glorious sunshine.

Photographers Steve MacDougall and Steve Brown went along to capture the best moments

The MacEacheran family from Edinburgh, Mike, his wife Katalin, and their children Skye, 5, and Kyle, 7, enjoyed Mothering Sunday together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Robert The Bruce, also known as Robert Bruce Glendinning McLellan Hamilton, 3, alongside his parents, Laura Crichton and Gus Hamilton, at Scone Palace in Perth on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Georgie with mum Nikki from Leven out for a walk with dogs Roman and Charlie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dad Stephen Fortune and mum Karen from Leven with their children, Hannah, 5, and Mia, 2, at Silverburn Park with little Mia playfully hiding behind mum. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Gail MacDougall and her daughters, Clara, 7, and Lola, 1, enjoyed the sunny weather during their visit to Scone Palace on Mother's Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Georgie with her mum Nikki from Leven, out for a walk with dogs Roman and Charlie on Mother's Day at Silverburn Park in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Messages of love and remembrance were left in chalk this Mothering Sunday at Silverburn Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
