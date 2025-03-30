Police probe after fire started inside Dunfermline Tesco

Police have launched an investigation into a deliberate fire at a Tesco supermarket in Dunfermline.

The Duloch store on Turnstone Road was evacuated and forced to shut just before 5pm on Saturday after items in one of the aisles were set alight.

No one was injured, however, police are now hunting those responsible.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 4.55pm on Saturday, police received a report of a fire at a shop in the Turnstone Road area.

“There were no injuries reported.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and police are following a positive line of enquiry.”

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Our Dunfermline store is now open as normal following a brief closure yesterday evening.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused.”