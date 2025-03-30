Hunt for youths who ran from scene of deliberate fire outside Dunfermline flats

Police are hunting a group of youths who ran from the scene of a deliberate fire outside flats in Dunfermline.

Emergency services, including firefighters and paramedics, were called to Law Road in the Touch area of the city on Saturday night.

Images posted on social media showed the street was blocked.

Firefighters put out the blaze within 30 minutes.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

‘A number of youths were seen running from the area’

However, police say they are hunting a group seen in the area at the time of the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.20pm on Saturday, police received a report of a fire outside a property in the Law Road area.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and a number of youths were seen running from the area.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It was at least the second deliberate fire in Dunfermline on Saturday after items inside the Tesco store in Dunfermline were set alight.