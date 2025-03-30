Former Dundee M&S Foodhall could become Mountain Warehouse under new plans

A former M&S Foodhall in Dundee could become a Mountain Warehouse shop under fresh plans lodged by the retailer.

The outdoor chain has submitted a planning application to put up signs and carry out work on the old M&S outlet at Gallagher Retail Park.

The foodhall was vacated last year when M&S combined its two city centre stores in one unit elsewhere in the retail park.

Mountain Warehouse previously submitted a building warrant application to carry out £150,000 of work on transforming unit 5 at the park – currently occupied by Next.

Mountain Warehouse lodges plans for old M&S Foodhall

However, the new plans are for unit 7 – the old M&S Foodhall.

It has not been confirmed whether Mountain Warehouse has changed its plans, or if the previous application was submitted for the wrong unit.

The latest application centres on listed building consent for “internal and external alterations including new external signage”.

No further details have been revealed about the proposals for the new shop, including the impact on the existing branch on Murraygate.

A potential opening date has also not been revealed yet.

The Courier has contacted Mountain Warehouse for more information.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, the old M&S Foodhall – which has a spectacular glass front – was constructed in 1870 for Gourlay Brothers and Company as the Dundee Foundry engine shop.

Former M&S Foodhall an ‘important reminder of Dundee’s industrial past’

It was then “reconstructed” on the same site in 2001 when it was converted into retail premises.

The building is category B-listed as an “important and rare reminder of Dundee’s industrial past”.

The plans come after Next was granted permission for a proposed new store at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

However, the retailer has not revealed any further details about those proposals.

