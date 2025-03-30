Former Dundee M&S Foodhall could become Mountain Warehouse under new plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee M&S Foodhall could become Mountain Warehouse under new plans

The outdoor retailer previously submitted proposals for the existing Next store.

By Ben MacDonald
The old M&S Foodhall unit at Gallagher Retail Park
The former M&S Foodhall shop at Gallagher Retail Park, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A former M&S Foodhall in Dundee could become a Mountain Warehouse shop under fresh plans lodged by the retailer.

The outdoor chain has submitted a planning application to put up signs and carry out work on the old M&S outlet at Gallagher Retail Park.

The foodhall was vacated last year when M&S combined its two city centre stores in one unit elsewhere in the retail park.

Mountain Warehouse previously submitted a building warrant application to carry out £150,000 of work on transforming unit 5 at the park – currently occupied by Next.

Mountain Warehouse lodges plans for old M&S Foodhall

However, the new plans are for unit 7 – the old M&S Foodhall.

It has not been confirmed whether Mountain Warehouse has changed its plans, or if the previous application was submitted for the wrong unit.

The latest application centres on listed building consent for “internal and external alterations including new external signage”.

The existing Mountain Warehouse store on Murraygate. Image:  Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

No further details have been revealed about the proposals for the new shop, including the impact on the existing branch on Murraygate.

A potential opening date has also not been revealed yet.

The Courier has contacted Mountain Warehouse for more information.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, the old M&S Foodhall – which has a spectacular glass front – was constructed in 1870 for Gourlay Brothers and Company as the Dundee Foundry engine shop.

Former M&S Foodhall an ‘important reminder of Dundee’s industrial past’

It was then “reconstructed” on the same site in 2001 when it was converted into retail premises.

The building is category B-listed as an “important and rare reminder of Dundee’s industrial past”.

The plans come after Next was granted permission for a proposed new store at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

However, the retailer has not revealed any further details about those proposals.

The Courier has taken a look at 13 shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee.

