Youth, 16, charged after police car chase through Perth

The car was found abandoned before police tracked down the teenager.

By Ben MacDonald
Foundry Lane, Perth
Foundry Lane in Perth city centre. Image: Google Street View

A youth has been charged with several driving offences after a police car chase through Perth.

Officers tried to pull the car over on Foundry Lane in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

However, the vehicle left the scene, leading to a police pursuit along several streets.

It was eventually found on Uist Place, nearly two miles away, before the 16-year-old male was tracked down.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.20pm on Saturday, a car failed to stop for police in the Foundry Lane area of Perth.

“A short pursuit took place before the vehicle was found abandoned on Uist Place.

“Inquiries were carried out and a 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with multiple road traffic offences.

“A report has been submitted to youth justice management.”

