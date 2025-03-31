EXCLUSIVE: Man, 41, charged with attempted extortion after probe into Dundee death

A man has been charged with attempted extortion after a police investigation into the death of a man in Dundee.

The body of the man was found inside a building on Baldovie Industrial Estate, Piper Street, in February.

At the time, police treated his death as “unexplained”.

Forensics officers were seen scanning the area with police also standing guard outside the unit.

The Courier understands it has since been established that the man’s death was not thought to be suspicious.

Man reported to prosecutors in Dundee attempted extortion probe

However, as part of their investigation into his death, officers looked into claims of attempted extortion.

A man has now been charged, though police have not revealed any more about the allegation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted extortion in the Dundee area.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”