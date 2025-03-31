EXCLUSIVE: Man, 41, charged with attempted extortion after probe into Dundee death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Man, 41, charged with attempted extortion after probe into Dundee death

A man was found dead on an industrial unit in February.

Police probing the death of a man at the Baldovie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police at Baldovie Industrial Estate following the man's death. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
By James Simpson & Ellidh Aitken

A man has been charged with attempted extortion after a police investigation into the death of a man in Dundee.

The body of the man was found inside a building on Baldovie Industrial Estate, Piper Street, in February.

At the time, police treated his death as “unexplained”.

Forensics officers were seen scanning the area with police also standing guard outside the unit.

The Courier understands it has since been established that the man’s death was not thought to be suspicious.

Man reported to prosecutors in Dundee attempted extortion probe

However, as part of their investigation into his death, officers looked into claims of attempted extortion.

A man has now been charged, though police have not revealed any more about the allegation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted extortion in the Dundee area.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

