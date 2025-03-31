Dundee Music Festival: All we know so far about ‘city’s biggest pub crawl’

More details have been revealed about a new music event taking place across multiple Dundee venues this summer.

Dundee Music Festival, dubbed the city’s “biggest pub crawl”, is being held for the first time.

The Courier takes a look at all we know about the festival so far – including the venues taking part, who will be playing and what the ticketing arrangements are.

When is Dundee Music Festival?

The event takes place on Friday June 27 and Saturday June 28 2025.

It was previously set to take place in May, the same weekend as Dundee Dance Event, but the dates have since been changed.

Which venues are taking part?

More than 30 venues in the city are taking part.

These are:

Balcony Karaoke Bar

Bank Bar

Barrelman

Casa

Campbeltown Bar

Caws

Church

Clarks on Lindsay Street

Clep Bar

Douglas Sports and Recreation Club

Dubliner

Ferraris

The Gaiety

Groucho’s

Hawkhill Tavern

High Corner

Malmaison

Market

Molly Malones

Number 57

Paddock

Powrie Bar

Queen Anne Bar

Queens Hotel

Sandy’s Bar

Snug Bar

Tam’s Bar

Tavern

Temple Lane

Whip Inn

Victoria Bar

Whites Bar

Who is playing Dundee Music Festival?

More than 100 acts are being lined up to play, with a mixture of jazz, blues, rock and indie bands joining acoustic and cover artists.

Organisers say the festival will also include a music workshop and a music industry panel discussion.

The full line-up and schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Do you need tickets for Dundee Music Festival?

Organisers have told The Courier that the vast majority of events and venues will be free entry with no tickets required.

However, some venues that normally charge an entry fee may still do so during the festival.

Who is organising the festival?

Dundee Music Festival is the brainchild of businessmen and publicans Scott Townshend and Tahir Ramzan, and is sponsored by Dundee-based JF Kegs.

Scott runs Groucho’s on Nethergate with JF Kegs boss Jimmy Fyffe, and the pair also took over Sandy’s Bar in Lochee last year.

Tahir is the owner of Casa bar and restaurant.

Speaking in February, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “The aim of the event is to get live music and DJs on in venues across the city to showcase local talent and keep music free and accessible for everyone in Dundee.

“We expect the event to grow year on year and hopefully we can get it up to the same level as the famous Dundee Blues Bonanza once was.”