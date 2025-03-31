Dundee Music Festival: All we know so far about ‘city’s biggest pub crawl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee Music Festival: All we know so far about ‘city’s biggest pub crawl’

Details including dates, venues, ticketing plans and who's playing.

Revellers will be able to enjoy more than 100 acts at 30-plus venues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Revellers will be able to enjoy more than 100 acts at 30-plus venues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Laura Devlin

More details have been revealed about a new music event taking place across multiple Dundee venues this summer.

Dundee Music Festival, dubbed the city’s “biggest pub crawl”, is being held for the first time.

The Courier takes a look at all we know about the festival so far – including the venues taking part, who will be playing and what the ticketing arrangements are.

When is Dundee Music Festival?

The event takes place on Friday June 27 and Saturday June 28 2025.

It was previously set to take place in May, the same weekend as Dundee Dance Event, but the dates have since been changed.

Which venues are taking part?

More than 30 venues in the city are taking part.

These are:

  • Balcony Karaoke Bar
  • Bank Bar
  • Barrelman
  • Casa
  • Campbeltown Bar
  • Caws
  • Church
  • Clarks on Lindsay Street
  • Clep Bar
  • Douglas Sports and Recreation Club
  • Dubliner
  • Ferraris
  • The Gaiety
  • Groucho’s
Groucho’s is one of the venues taking part in the festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
  • Hawkhill Tavern
  • High Corner
  • Malmaison
  • Market
  • Molly Malones
  • Number 57
  • Paddock
  • Powrie Bar
  • Queen Anne Bar
  • Queens Hotel
  • Sandy’s Bar
  • Snug Bar
  • Tam’s Bar
  • Tavern
  • Temple Lane
  • Whip Inn
  • Victoria Bar
  • Whites Bar

Who is playing Dundee Music Festival?

More than 100 acts are being lined up to play, with a mixture of jazz, blues, rock and indie bands joining acoustic and cover artists.

Organisers say the festival will also include a music workshop and a music industry panel discussion.

The full line-up and schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Do you need tickets for Dundee Music Festival?

Organisers have told The Courier that the vast majority of events and venues will be free entry with no tickets required.

However, some venues that normally charge an entry fee may still do so during the festival.

Who is organising the festival?

Dundee Music Festival is the brainchild of businessmen and publicans Scott Townshend and Tahir Ramzan, and is sponsored by Dundee-based JF Kegs.

Scott runs Groucho’s on Nethergate with JF Kegs boss Jimmy Fyffe, and the pair also took over Sandy’s Bar in Lochee last year.

Tahir is the owner of Casa bar and restaurant.

Scott Townshend (left) with Jimmy Fyffe. Image: Paul Reid
Tahir Ramzan. Image: Supplied

Speaking in February, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “The aim of the event is to get live music and DJs on in venues across the city to showcase local talent and keep music free and accessible for everyone in Dundee.

“We expect the event to grow year on year and hopefully we can get it up to the same level as the famous Dundee Blues Bonanza once was.”

  • This article will be updated with the latest information as Dundee Music Festival approaches

More from News

Nicola Murray
Perthshire campaigner at abuse debate in Holyrood while on bail for child sex crimes
A man has been charged in connection with a fire at the Duloch Tesco in Dunfermlne
Man, 50, charged over deliberate fire inside Dunfermline Tesco
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Dundee survivor of brutal killer says promise to listen to victims' will finally bring…
Revellers will be able to enjoy more than 100 acts at 30-plus venues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Care round-up: Perthshire home told to improve and staffing 'under strain' at Glenrothes service
Police probing the death of a man at the Baldovie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: Man, 41, charged with attempted extortion after probe into Dundee death
Revellers will be able to enjoy more than 100 acts at 30-plus venues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews rector claims she's victim of university 'smear campaign' in Israel row
Cody Chambers
Teen left scarred after hammer attack in Dundee football dispute
Arron Kyle
Police dog sniffed out St Andrews paedophile's hidden phone and tablet
Crews descended on Thistle Street to tackle the blaze.
30 firefighters tackle huge blaze beside former Kirkcaldy nightclub
Anthony Cahill
Tay angler found plundered booty from gang's Dundee and Forfar care home raids

Conversation