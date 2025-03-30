Armed police descend on Fife home over ‘man with weapon’

Armed police descended on a Fife home after reports of a man with a weapon.

Officers were called to Inchgall Avenue in Crosshill, near Lochgelly, at around 10am on Sunday.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed several armed officers standing outside the property.

Man, 34, arrested after armed police incident

Police have now confirmed the man was arrested and their investigation is continuing.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called around 10.10am on Sunday to a report of a man with a weapon in the Inchgall Avenue area of Crosshill.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man has been arrested.

“There is no risk to the wider public and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”