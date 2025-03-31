News Man, 50, charged over deliberate fire inside Dunfermline Tesco The Duloch supermarket was evacuated on Saturday evening. By Andrew Robson March 31 2025, 7:24am March 31 2025, 7:24am Share Man, 50, charged over deliberate fire inside Dunfermline Tesco Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5212456/man-charged-dunfermline-tesco-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment The Duloch Tesco was evacuated following the incident. Image: Google Street View A 50-year-old man has been charged over a deliberate fire inside a Dunfermline Tesco. The Duloch store on Turnstone Road was evacuated just before 5pm on Saturday after a fire in one of the aisles. The shop was forced to shut for a short period following the incident. There were no reports of any injuries. After an investigation, police say a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with “wilful fireraising”. He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.
