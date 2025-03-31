Man, 50, charged over deliberate fire inside Dunfermline Tesco

A 50-year-old man has been charged over a deliberate fire inside a Dunfermline Tesco.

The Duloch store on Turnstone Road was evacuated just before 5pm on Saturday after a fire in one of the aisles.

The shop was forced to shut for a short period following the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

After an investigation, police say a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with “wilful fireraising”.

He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.