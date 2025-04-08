20 worst roads for potholes and defects in Fife’s four biggest towns and cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 worst roads for potholes and defects in Fife’s four biggest towns and cities

The Courier takes a look at where the most complaints have been made in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

Potholes on Aberdour Road in Dunfermline.
Potholes on Aberdour Road in Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

The 20 worst roads for potholes and defects in each of Fife’s four biggest towns and cities have been revealed.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the state of the roads in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

Data obtained through Freedom of Information shows the roads with the most defects reported between March 11 2024 and March 11 this year.

That includes potholes, surface deterioration, and sunken or loose ironwork and bollards.

Members of the public can report road faults to the local authority online.

Several of the worst roads in Fife are in Dunfermline, with 37 complaints to the council about the condition of Coal Road alone.

The data below includes multiple reports for the same defect and multiple defects in each report.

Some of the roads listed have since been resurfaced or have had localised repairs carried out or scheduled.

Worst roads in Dunfermline

  • Coal Road – 37 defects
  • Sanderling Way – 30
  • Urquhart Cut – 29
  • Halbeath Road – 27
  • Aberdour Road – 26
  • Greenshank Drive –  22
  • Turnstone Road – 19
  • Scotland Drive – 16
  • Carnegie Drive – 15
The damaged road on Urquhart Cut, Dunfermline,
The damaged road on Urquhart Cut, Dunfermline, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
  • Nethertown Broad Street – 15
  • Linburn Road – 13
  • St Andrews Street – 13
  • Clockluine Road – 12
  • Robertson Road – 11
  • Dover Drive – 10
  • Dunlin Drive – 10
  • High Street – 10
  • Queen Margaret Fauld – 10
  • Townhill Road – 10
  • Glen Bridge – 9
  • Woodmill Road – 9

Worst roads in Kirkcaldy

  • Randolph Road – 19 defects
  • Chapel Level – 18
  • Dunnikier Way – 18
  • Hayfield Road – 18
  • Cumbrae Terrace – 14
The poor road conditions on Chapel Level in Kirkcaldy.
The poor road conditions on Chapel Level in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Mcintosh Parade – 11
  • Dysart Road – 10
  • Wester Bogie Road – 10
  • Esplanade – 9
  • St Kilda Crescent – 9
  • Dollar Crescent – 8
  • Redcraigs – 8
  • Standing Stane Road – 8
  • Abbotshall Road – 7
  • Greenloanings – 7
Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy is one of the worst roads in Fife
Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Kilmun Road – 7
  • Turnberry Drive – 7
  • A910 between Chapel Level Roundabout and A92 Chapel Interchange Roundabout – 6
  • Bennochy Road – 6
  • Cairnwell Place – 6
  • Chapelhill – 6
  • Forth Park Gardens – 6

Worst roads in Glenrothes

  • Queensway – 24 defects
  • Beaufort Drive – 18
  • Kinglassie Road – 18
  • Foxton Drive – 15
  • Cadham Road – 12
Potholes along the Queensway in Glenrothes.
Potholes along the Queensway in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Peploe Drive – 10
  • Crompton Road – 9
  • Napier Road – 9
  • Ballingall Drive – 8
  • Balnagowan Drive – 8
  • Stroma Way – 7
  • Balgeddie Way – 6
  • C33 From A911 At Auchmuirbridge To C34 Junction – 6
Potholes on Beaufort Drive in Glenrothes, Fife
Potholes on Beaufort Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Church Street – 6
  • Glendevon Road – 6
  • Leslie Road – 6
  • Carleton Avenue – 5
  • Formonthills Road – 5
  • Pentland Park – 5
  • Tofthill – 5

Worst roads in St Andrews

  • C41 from Grange Road to The Grange Inn, C41 from South Lambieletham access road to U057 junction, C41 from U057 junction to A915 junction – 15 defects
  • C65 From U055 junction To U056 junction, C65 from U056 junction to Craigtoun Road – 11
  • North Street – 11
  • Gibson Place – 8
A large pothole on Gibson Place in St Andrews.
A large pothole on Gibson Place in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
  • A915 from C41 junction to B940 junction at Lathockar, A915 from telecommunications mast access road to Largo Road, A915 from U056 Junction to telecommunication masts access road north of caravan park – 7
  • Hepburn Gardens – 7
  • Doubledykes Road – 6
  • A91 from Easter Kincaple Farm access road to Old Guardbridge Road, A91 from Old Guardbridge Road to Petheram Bridge roundabout – 5
  • Bell Street – 5
  • Doubledykes Road access road from Doubledykes Road to Petheram Bridge B car park – 5
  • Kinburn Park – 4
A large pothole on North Street, St Andrews.
A large pothole on North Street, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
  • U056 from A915 junction south of Cairnsmill Caravan Park to C65 junction at 70 Craigtoun Meadows – 4
  • Bogward Road – 3
  • Bridge Street – 3
  • Broomfaulds Avenue – 3
  • Craigtoun Road – 3
  • Market Street – 3
  • North Haugh – 3
  • Rose Lane – 3
  • Strathkinness High Road – 3

Fife Council says both larger and smaller resurfacing programmes, along with emergency works, are undertaken by its in-house teams.

However, some repairs may be carried out by third parties.

A full list of roads scheduled to be repaired or resurfaced in the 2025/2026 financial year can be found on the Fife Council roads programme website.

  • Where are the worst potholes in your area? Send your photos to livenews@thecourier.co.uk or leave a comment below

Conversation