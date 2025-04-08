20 worst roads for potholes and defects in Fife’s four biggest towns and cities

The 20 worst roads for potholes and defects in each of Fife’s four biggest towns and cities have been revealed.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the state of the roads in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

Data obtained through Freedom of Information shows the roads with the most defects reported between March 11 2024 and March 11 this year.

That includes potholes, surface deterioration, and sunken or loose ironwork and bollards.

Members of the public can report road faults to the local authority online.

Several of the worst roads in Fife are in Dunfermline, with 37 complaints to the council about the condition of Coal Road alone.

The data below includes multiple reports for the same defect and multiple defects in each report.

Some of the roads listed have since been resurfaced or have had localised repairs carried out or scheduled.

Worst roads in Dunfermline

Coal Road – 37 defects

– 37 defects Sanderling Way – 30

30 Urquhart Cut – 29

29 Halbeath Road – 27

27 Aberdour Road – 26

26 Greenshank Drive – 22

22 Turnstone Road – 19

19 Scotland Drive – 16

16 Carnegie Drive – 15

Nethertown Broad Street – 15

15 Linburn Road – 13

13 St Andrews Street – 13

13 Clockluine Road – 12

12 Robertson Road – 11

11 Dover Drive – 10

10 Dunlin Drive – 10

10 High Street – 10

10 Queen Margaret Fauld – 10

10 Townhill Road – 10

10 Glen Bridge – 9

9 Woodmill Road – 9

Worst roads in Kirkcaldy

Randolph Road – 19 defects

19 defects Chapel Level – 18

18 Dunnikier Way – 18

18 Hayfield Road – 18

18 Cumbrae Terrace – 14

Mcintosh Parade – 11

11 Dysart Road – 10

10 Wester Bogie Road – 10

10 Esplanade – 9

9 St Kilda Crescent – 9

9 Dollar Crescent – 8

8 Redcraigs – 8

8 Standing Stane Road – 8

8 Abbotshall Road – 7

7 Greenloanings – 7

Kilmun Road – 7

7 Turnberry Drive – 7

7 A910 between Chapel Level Roundabout and A92 Chapel Interchange Roundabout – 6

6 Bennochy Road – 6

6 Cairnwell Place – 6

6 Chapelhill – 6

6 Forth Park Gardens – 6

Worst roads in Glenrothes

Queensway – 24 defects

24 defects Beaufort Drive – 18

18 Kinglassie Road – 18

18 Foxton Drive – 15

15 Cadham Road – 12

Peploe Drive – 10

10 Crompton Road – 9

9 Napier Road – 9

9 Ballingall Drive – 8

8 Balnagowan Drive – 8

8 Stroma Way – 7

7 Balgeddie Way – 6

6 C33 From A911 At Auchmuirbridge To C34 Junction – 6

Church Street – 6

6 Glendevon Road – 6

6 Leslie Road – 6

6 Carleton Avenue – 5

5 Formonthills Road – 5

5 Pentland Park – 5

5 Tofthill – 5

Worst roads in St Andrews

C41 from Grange Road to The Grange Inn, C41 from South Lambieletham access road to U057 junction, C41 from U057 junction to A915 junction – 15 defects

15 defects C65 From U055 junction To U056 junction, C65 from U056 junction to Craigtoun Road – 11

11 North Street – 11

11 Gibson Place – 8

A915 from C41 junction to B940 junction at Lathockar, A915 from telecommunications mast access road to Largo Road, A915 from U056 Junction to telecommunication masts access road north of caravan park – 7

7 Hepburn Gardens – 7

7 Doubledykes Road – 6

6 A91 from Easter Kincaple Farm access road to Old Guardbridge Road, A91 from Old Guardbridge Road to Petheram Bridge roundabout – 5

5 Bell Street – 5

5 Doubledykes Road access road from Doubledykes Road to Petheram Bridge B car park – 5

5 Kinburn Park – 4

U056 from A915 junction south of Cairnsmill Caravan Park to C65 junction at 70 Craigtoun Meadows – 4

4 Bogward Road – 3

3 Bridge Street – 3

3 Broomfaulds Avenue – 3

3 Craigtoun Road – 3

3 Market Street – 3

3 North Haugh – 3

3 Rose Lane – 3

3 Strathkinness High Road – 3

Fife Council says both larger and smaller resurfacing programmes, along with emergency works, are undertaken by its in-house teams.

However, some repairs may be carried out by third parties.

A full list of roads scheduled to be repaired or resurfaced in the 2025/2026 financial year can be found on the Fife Council roads programme website.