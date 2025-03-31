Photos reveal aftermath of major Kirkcaldy fire as police launch probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Photos reveal aftermath of major Kirkcaldy fire as police launch probe

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze in the former Poundstretcher shop.

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
Police parked by the building in Kirkcaldy on Monday
Police parked by the building on Monday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Photos have revealed the aftermath of a major fire in Kirkcaldy town centre.

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Poundstretcher building on High Street on Sunday night.

Flames could be seen shooting from the back of the building on Thistle Street, next to the former Society nightclub.

On arrival, fire crews found the ground floor of the building “well alight” with six appliances called to the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze and police remained at the scene on Monday morning.

The scene on Thistle Street.
The scene on Thistle Street. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The building has been gutted
The building has been gutted. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The ground floor of the former shop has been destroyed.
The former shop has been destroyed. Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Photos taken by The Courier’s reporter Neil Henderson showed the state of the burnt-out former shop unit.

Neil said: “Police remained at the scene 12 hours on from the devastating blaze that ripped through the building on Sunday night.

“One police car was positioned at the rear of the property where the fire is thought to have begun.

“Little remains of the ground floor, with most of the building’s rear destroyed.

Photos show ‘blackened remains’ of Kirkcaldy shop after fire

“Glass and the charred remains are also spread across the pavement.

“Inside, all I can see is the blackened remains of what was once a shop.

“The rear of the building is also blackened, caused by the flames at the height of the blaze.

“A number of people going about their daily business have stopped to stare at the extent of the damage caused.”

The damaged shopfront from High Street
The damaged shopfront from High Street. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The burnt-out building
The burnt-out building. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

High Street resident Jill Kennedy watched as fire crews broke into the derelict shop to tackle the blaze.

She told The Courier: “The first I was aware of the fire was when an upstairs neighbour phoned me.

“I couldn’t quite believe the scene as firefighters were already in the street trying to get inside the shop.

“Smoke was billowing out of the shop doorway and quickly filled the whole street up with thick black smoke.

Crews tackling the the blaze from High Street.
Crews tackling the blaze from High Street. Image: Supplied
Firefighters were called to the blaze inside the former Poundstretchers store.
Firefighters were called to the blaze inside the former Poundstretchers store. Image: Supplied

“There was that much that at times it was difficult to see along High Street.

“Firefighters broke open a roller shutter to get inside the building and were here for most of the evening trying to put the fire out.”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Sunday we received a report of a fire at premises on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

