Photos reveal aftermath of major Kirkcaldy fire as police launch probe

Photos have revealed the aftermath of a major fire in Kirkcaldy town centre.

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Poundstretcher building on High Street on Sunday night.

Flames could be seen shooting from the back of the building on Thistle Street, next to the former Society nightclub.

On arrival, fire crews found the ground floor of the building “well alight” with six appliances called to the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze and police remained at the scene on Monday morning.

Photos taken by The Courier’s reporter Neil Henderson showed the state of the burnt-out former shop unit.

Neil said: “Police remained at the scene 12 hours on from the devastating blaze that ripped through the building on Sunday night.

“One police car was positioned at the rear of the property where the fire is thought to have begun.

“Little remains of the ground floor, with most of the building’s rear destroyed.

“Glass and the charred remains are also spread across the pavement.

“Inside, all I can see is the blackened remains of what was once a shop.

“The rear of the building is also blackened, caused by the flames at the height of the blaze.

“A number of people going about their daily business have stopped to stare at the extent of the damage caused.”

High Street resident Jill Kennedy watched as fire crews broke into the derelict shop to tackle the blaze.

She told The Courier: “The first I was aware of the fire was when an upstairs neighbour phoned me.

“I couldn’t quite believe the scene as firefighters were already in the street trying to get inside the shop.

“Smoke was billowing out of the shop doorway and quickly filled the whole street up with thick black smoke.

“There was that much that at times it was difficult to see along High Street.

“Firefighters broke open a roller shutter to get inside the building and were here for most of the evening trying to put the fire out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Sunday we received a report of a fire at premises on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”