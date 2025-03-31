8 new Stirling shops and restaurants that could be about to open

A host of new restaurants and shops are set to open in Stirling.

Big shopping chains and independent eateries look likely to open their doors in the coming weeks and months across the city.

Here, The Courier has shone a spotlight on eight new businesses thought to be coming soon.

Granary

A new brunch spot is currently under renovation on King Street.

Signs for Granary have gone up where the former Victoria’s Coffee Shop was located.

The family-run cafe closed last year after almost 24 years in business.

Further details about Granary are yet to be revealed.

Address: 15 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1DN

H&M

Major fashion retailer H&M is set to reopen in Stirling after a five year absence.

The brand will be moving into the former Debenhams unit in the Thistles shopping centre.

The store is set to open this spring, though the date is yet to be announced.

Located beside Next, H&M will be joined by a new food hall, a gym, and a family entertainment centre.

While, again, a date for these openings is unconfirmed, a soft play area, trampolines, mini-golf, laser quest and a ball pit are included in the plans.

Address: Thistles Shopping Centre, Goosecroft Road, Stirling, FK8 2EA

Hot World Cuisine

Stirling’s former Allan Park South Church on Dumbarton Road has been bought by a Glasgow hospitality company.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, bosses of Hot World Cuisine revealed they hope to open a world buffet restaurant and a Kongz outlet selling smash burgers.

Up to 180 diners will be catered for, and 40 to 50 jobs created.

The plans are currently being considered by Stirling Council.

Address: Allan Park South Church, Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2QJ

The Cup and Saucer

A new cafe is set to open in the ground floor of the Thistles centre, beside the city’s bus station.

The Cup and Saucer is due to open this spring.

It will offer hot drinks, homemade cakes and light bites for commuters, shoppers, and anyone who happens to be passing by.

The aim is for the cafe to be “a cosy space to relax, recharge, and catch up with friends.”

Address: Stirling Bus Station, Goosecroft Road, Stirling, FK8 1PF

Piotsa

The chef behind the popular Napizza is returning to Stirling after a five year absence.

Alex Sorlei, who ran the former Friars Street restaurant, and David Atkins are launching Piotsa Pizza on King Street.

Both sit-in and takeaway food will be available from the site of the former Strathcarron Hospice charity shop.

The restaurant is ready to open once Stirling Council gives its final seal of approval.

Address: 35 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1DN

Asda

Last year, plans to build an Asda in the city were greenlit.

The supermarket will be the first from the brand in the city, with its only current presence being small express stores at Kildean and on Kerse Road.

A petrol station, car showroom, offices, and space for new businesses are also proposed on the planned new supermarket site.

A bridge suitable for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists will be built, allowing them to cross Town Burn, which currently cuts the existing retail park off from where the new Asda will sit.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

Address: Crookbridge, south of Wickes and north of Kerse Road, Stirling, FK7 7LT

Chickaros

Fast food company Chickaros is set to open in the city centre.

Planning permission has already been granted for the former Bub Tea on Port Street.

The chain has 14 branches across the UK, with several more planned.

Chickaros serves everything from southern fried chicken to gourmet burgers, as well as sweet treats like waffles and milkshakes.

No opening date has been announced.

Address: 13 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2EJ

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is currently in the process of moving into the former HSBC Bank building on Murray Place.

The betting shop is expected to open on April 28.

Entain, the gambling company that owns Ladbrokes and Coral, currently has two shops in the city centre.

These units – on King Street and Murray Place, respectively – will close once the new building is open.

Address: 2-6 Murray Place, Stirling, FK8 2DD

