£5k+ raised for ‘heartbroken’ Perthshire OAP whose home of 67 years burnt to ground

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a Perthshire pensioner whose home of 67 years was totally destroyed in a devastating fire just over a week ago.

The thatched Kirkton Cottage, owned by Marion Drummond, was one of four homes at Fortingall that burned to the ground in a fierce blaze on March 21.

A fifth house nearby was also badly damaged in a fire that broke out at around 10.30am.

A total of 12 fire crews were in attendance at the height of the blaze.

Crews remained at the scene overnight.

Fortingall homeowner’s ‘heart full’ by fire fireraiser

Marion, 74, says she was left heartbroken after the fire destroyed all her possessions.

But she has been boosted by a fundraiser that has raised more than £5,000 to help her recover.

Marion said.: “I can’t thank everyone enough from the local community and beyond for their support, donations and kind words.

“My heart is broken yet full at the same time.”

Marion has lived in the house since moving in with her parents at the age of seven.

She spoke to The Courier at her home the day after the fire.

As she sifted through the burnt remains she presumed she had been left with nothing.

However, she was delighted when her mum’s eternity ring was found completely blackened but apparently intact.

Financial support arrives for Marion Drummond

Local joiner Stuart McLean, 46, is the partner of Marion’s daughter Karen.

Immediately after the fire he set up a fundraising page to help Marion.

So far £5,042 has been raised – beating the initial £5,000 target.

Stuart said: “I’ve known Marion since my first year in high school.

“I decided to do this because Marion needs help now – not when the insurance people can sort the mess out.

“I think it will take years to all be fixed.”

The house itself was insured at the time of the fire.

However, Stuart added: “With many insurance companies now refusing to insure thatched cottages or their contents, Marion was unfortunately unable to renew her contents insurance before the fire stole everything she had.

“I’m blown away by the response from the locals around the area – they really do look after their own.”

Stuart added that Marion already has access to the money to use for whatever she needs.