£5k+ raised for ‘heartbroken’ Perthshire OAP whose home of 67 years burnt to ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

£5k+ raised for ‘heartbroken’ Perthshire OAP whose home of 67 years burnt to ground

Marion Drummond's thatched cottage was one of four damaged in a fierce blaze in Fortingall.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The thatched Kirkton Cottage, owned by Marion Drummond, was one of four homes at Fortingall that burned to the ground in a fierce blaze on March 21 2025.
Marion's house was completely destroyed in the devastating fire. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DCT Thomson

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a Perthshire pensioner whose home of 67 years was totally destroyed in a devastating fire just over a week ago.

The thatched Kirkton Cottage, owned by Marion Drummond, was one of four homes at Fortingall that burned to the ground in a fierce blaze on March 21.

A fifth house nearby was also badly damaged in a fire that broke out at around 10.30am.

A total of 12 fire crews were in attendance at the height of the blaze.

Crews remained at the scene overnight.

Fortingall homeowner’s ‘heart full’ by fire fireraiser

Marion, 74, says she was left heartbroken after the fire destroyed all her possessions.

But she has been boosted by a fundraiser that has raised more than £5,000 to help her recover.

Marion said.: “I can’t thank everyone enough from the local community and beyond for their support, donations and kind words.

“My heart is broken yet full at the same time.”

The aftermath of the Fortingall fire. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Where the front door of the cottage used to be. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Marion has lived in the house since moving in with her parents at the age of seven.

She spoke to The Courier at her home the day after the fire.

As she sifted through the burnt remains she presumed she had been left with nothing.

However, she was delighted when her mum’s eternity ring was found completely blackened but apparently intact.

Financial support arrives for Marion Drummond

Local joiner Stuart McLean, 46, is the partner of Marion’s daughter Karen.

Immediately after the fire he set up a fundraising page to help Marion.

So far £5,042 has been raised – beating the initial £5,000 target.

Stuart said: “I’ve known Marion since my first year in high school.

“I decided to do this because Marion needs help now – not when the insurance people can sort the mess out.

“I think it will take years to all be fixed.”

The row of four cottages was destroyed. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

The house itself was insured at the time of the fire.

However, Stuart added: “With many insurance companies now refusing to insure thatched cottages or their contents, Marion was unfortunately unable to renew her contents insurance before the fire stole everything she had.

“I’m blown away by the response from the locals around the area  – they really do look after their own.”

Stuart added that Marion already has access to the money to use for whatever she needs.

More from News

Firefighters were called out to Dunearn Drive in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters called out to fire on open ground in Kirkcaldy
The tractor on fire at Glenisla. Image: Pamela Nicol
Glenisla farm manager offers £2k reward to solve 'targeted' petrol bomb attack
University House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Dundee University put luxury principal's property up for sale
9
River Tay in Perth.
Perth flood gates to close for 3 days due to 'high tides'
Coen Bust was reportedly traced by police in the Birnam Glen area of Dunkeld.
Sex offender who went on run in Highland Perthshire found by police in Dunkeld
Former Dunfermline Athletic steward Michael Francis
Dunfermline Athletic pay tribute to 'key member' of stewarding team who served club for…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Wrong road rammy and 'police chase' pair
Bryan Soutar arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth firebug who forced tenants to flee their smoke-filled homes is spared jail
A man has been charged in connection with a fire at the Duloch Tesco in Dunfermlne
Suspect remanded in custody after 'deliberate' Dunfermline Tesco fire
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
16 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Conversation