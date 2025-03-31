Major Dundee road set for weeks of overnight closures during roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major Dundee road set for weeks of overnight closures during roadworks

East Dock Street will be shut during resurfacing work on the eastbound carriageway.

By Ellidh Aitken
East Dock Street in Dundee will be closed overnight during the roadworks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A major Dundee road is set for weeks of overnight closures during roadworks.

Work will be carried out on East Dock Street eastbound, between Gellatly Street and Broughty Ferry Road, in April and May. 

Amey is carrying out the £470,000 project, which will address defects on the road surface.

The roadworks will begin on April 6 and run until May 10, including a 10-day pause between the two phases.

Diversions as East Dock Street to close overnight during roadworks

The project will involve road closures between 8pm and 6.30am each night as work is carried out.

There will be escorted access for customers and staff leaving Gallagher Retail Park during both phases.

Phase 1

The first phase of work will take place between April 6 and April 11.

This will involve overnight road closures between East Marketgait and Broughty Ferry Road.

Traffic will be diverted via East Marketgait, Seagate, Blackscroft and Arbroath Road.

Drivers will be escorted from Gallagher Retail Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

During the closure, drivers should access East Whale Lane from Seagate, while Peep O’Day Lane and Market Street can be accessed from Broughty Ferry Road.

All traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on April 11.

There will be no traffic management or work between April 12 and April 21.

Phase 2

The second phase of work is scheduled to begin on April 22 and will run until May 10.

The road will be closed overnight between Commercial Street and Broughty Ferry Road during this period.

There will also be no access eastbound from the Tay Road Bridge, with East Marketgait also shut.

The second phase of work will be carried out from Commercial Street. Image: Google Street View

Traffic will be diverted via the A991 ring road to join the signposted diversion route at East Port Roundabout.

Drivers within the city centre will be diverted via Seagate.

Gellatly Street, Trades Lane and East Whale Lane should all be accessed via Seagate during the closure.

There will be no work carried out on April 25 and 26, or on May 3 and 4 in this phase.

The traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on May 10.

Conversation