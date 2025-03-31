Major Dundee road set for weeks of overnight closures during roadworks

A major Dundee road is set for weeks of overnight closures during roadworks.

Work will be carried out on East Dock Street eastbound, between Gellatly Street and Broughty Ferry Road, in April and May.

Amey is carrying out the £470,000 project, which will address defects on the road surface.

The roadworks will begin on April 6 and run until May 10, including a 10-day pause between the two phases.

Diversions as East Dock Street to close overnight during roadworks

The project will involve road closures between 8pm and 6.30am each night as work is carried out.

There will be escorted access for customers and staff leaving Gallagher Retail Park during both phases.

Phase 1

The first phase of work will take place between April 6 and April 11.

This will involve overnight road closures between East Marketgait and Broughty Ferry Road.

Traffic will be diverted via East Marketgait, Seagate, Blackscroft and Arbroath Road.

During the closure, drivers should access East Whale Lane from Seagate, while Peep O’Day Lane and Market Street can be accessed from Broughty Ferry Road.

All traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on April 11.

There will be no traffic management or work between April 12 and April 21.

Phase 2

The second phase of work is scheduled to begin on April 22 and will run until May 10.

The road will be closed overnight between Commercial Street and Broughty Ferry Road during this period.

There will also be no access eastbound from the Tay Road Bridge, with East Marketgait also shut.

Traffic will be diverted via the A991 ring road to join the signposted diversion route at East Port Roundabout.

Drivers within the city centre will be diverted via Seagate.

Gellatly Street, Trades Lane and East Whale Lane should all be accessed via Seagate during the closure.

There will be no work carried out on April 25 and 26, or on May 3 and 4 in this phase.

The traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on May 10.