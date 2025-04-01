Anstruther businesses fear ‘catastrophic’ impact on trade during £7m lifeboat station construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anstruther businesses fear ‘catastrophic’ impact on trade during £7m lifeboat station construction

More than 50 traders have written to Fife Council's chief executive saying they are upset by the loss of 70 parking spaces during the 18-month building works.

By Claire Warrender
How the new Anstruther RNLI lifeboat station will look
Designs of how the proposed new Anstruther lifeboat station will look.

Anstruther businesses fear hundreds of visitors will avoid the town during work to build a new £7 million lifeboat station.

A busy town centre car park and beach will close completely for 18 months during construction, which is due to start soon.

And traders say the impact on them could be more “catastrophic” than lockdown, despite promises of a park and ride shuttle bus.

More than 50 business people have now written a joint letter to Fife Council chief executive Ken Gourlay, calling for work to be postponed.

They include the famous Anstruther Fish Bar, other fish and chip shops, restaurants, pubs, gift shops, opticians, hairdressers and holiday accommodation owners.

Anstruther beach and the east basin car park behind will close during the lifeboat station construction
Anstruther businesses fear the 18-month loss of the car park and beach during lifeboat work. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

While the businesses insist they wholeheartedly support the RNLI’s work, they say the loss of 70 parking spaces over two busy summer seasons is not acceptable.

Up to 10 tour buses use the site every day, bringing around 2,000 visitors a week.

And hundreds of families also arrive by car.

Anstruther lifeboat car park closure could be ‘catastrophic’

Anstruther RNLI’s new lifeboat station will house the new £3.5m Shannon class lifeboat, which sailed into town almost a year ago.

It has allowed the crew to halve their response times and cover a bigger area.

However, the current station is too small and extending it is said to be not economically viable.

The larger one will be built at the opposite end of the car park before the old one is demolished.

How the new Anstruther lifeboat station will look. Image: RNLI.

Planning permission was granted in 2020 following community consultation.

However, traders say no mention was ever made of closing the entire East Basin car park and beach.

The RNLI has built a temporary park and ride car park near the Co-op to reduce the impact on businesses.

And they will run daily shuttle buses to the shore, but only at peak times.

Businesses describe the Anstruther lifeboat as “a real jewel in the crown locally”.

However, they are adamant its parking arrangement is “completely inadequate”.

In their letter, they claim they have already heard people talking about bypassing Anstruther during the construction period to avoid the disruption.

“The lockdowns during the pandemic were hard enough to deal with,” they say.

“But the likely effects on the local economy will be potentially more catastrophic.”

The traders have called for a public meeting to thrash out a compromise, including starting in October.

Traffic management plan being prepared

Fife Council says closing the car park during construction is necessary for safety reasons.

As well as a temporary park and ride, a traffic management plan has been prepared.

The council says this should minimise disruption and regular updates will be provided its website and social media.

Finance, economy and strategic planning spokesman, Councillor Altany Craik said the new lifeboat station marks a considerable investment.

“The state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance lifesaving capabilities but also ensures that Anstruther remains at the heart of maritime safety for generations to come,” he said.

“While we acknowledge there will be some short-term disruptions, we are working closely with the RNLI to keep the community informed and mitigate any inconvenience.”

Conversation