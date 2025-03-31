Debate: Would you become a councillor for £25,000 a year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Would you become a councillor for £25,000 a year?

From April 1, locally elected members are getting a salary bump of around 20%. We want to know, would you become a councillor for £25,000? Let us know in the comments.

By Graham Brown
Councillors' pay is set to rise significantly following an independent review. Image: DC Thomson
The wage packets of our elected councillors are about to become that little bit heavier.

From April 1, new remuneration rates will see basic pay for councillors rise by around 20%.

Council leaders in Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling all now command salaries above, or close to, £50,000.

In Stirling, a 40% jump means a £14,483 increase for administration boss Gerry McGarvey.

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey.
Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey is receiving a 40% salary increase. Image: Stirling Council

The scale of the salary hikes have angered many, including council workers fighting a 3% pay offer.

April 1 will also see council tax rises of up to 11% for Courier country residents.

It is important to state that councillors do not set their own pay.

The latest increases followed recommendations to the Scottish Government from the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC).

It re-convened in April 2023 at the request of local authority body Cosla to independently review councillor remuneration. The last time SLARC reported to Holyrood was 2011.

A key recommendation was a basic annual wage for every councillor equivalent to 80% of the median salary for all employees in the public sector in Scotland – £24,581.

But would you do the job for £25,000 a year?

Rewarding role or poisoned chalice?

Becoming one of Scotland’s 1,226 councillors requires no experience or qualifications – the electorate is the interview panel.

Job security stretches only as far as a five-year term of office.

For many it is a full-time role. Others take it on as a part-time, or retirement job.

Some regard it as a first step on the political career ladder in the climb to Holyrood or Westminster. Frequently, alongside a researcher or assistant post in the local parliamentary office of an MSP or MP.

Which opens the wider debate on whether party politics has any place in local government.

The role of a councillor is important, demanding, rewarding – and, more often than not, thankless.

Probably the only prerequisite is a thick skin.

Do you think a basic annual salary of £25,000 is adequate for the role?
Let us know in the comments section what you think is needed to make being a councillor a job worth considering.

