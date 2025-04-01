Drone footage shows entire £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme from above

Drone footage has delivered the best view yet of progress along Arbroath’s £14 million Place for Everyone project.

This week marks a year since work began on the Sustrans-led active travel scheme.

The charity is ploughing £10m into the transformation of the A92 through the town.

Angus Council‘s contribution towards the Gayfield-to-Guthrie Port initiative is £4m.

The project aims to bring together the ‘divided’ town centre by improving links between the High Street and West Port.

Cycle lanes will run the length of the route. Pedestrian-friendly spaces are being created at key points.

But the scheme has not been without controversy since its inception.

The dual carriageway along Burnside Drive is being reduced to a single lane in each direction.

Arbroath’s biggest infrastructure project since the Brothock Burn flood protection scheme has left the town in a permanent state of roadworks since it got underway.

But A Place for Everyone is really beginning to emerge from beneath the traffic cones and construction machinery.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the entire length of the route from the air for a one-year progress update.

Painted cycle lanes now run west of the harbour; paved and planted areas at Brothock Bridge and Guthrie Port are beginning to take shape.

Contractor Balfour Beatty is on track to bring A Place for Everyone in on time and on budget in September 2025.

The Courier has charted Places for Everyone progress – from the ground and the air – since workmen moved in.

Here are the links to the milestone updates:

April 2024

July 2024

October 2024

December 2024