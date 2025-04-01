Drone footage shows entire £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme from above

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drone footage shows entire £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme from above

Our video shows the up-to-date progress on the Arbroath active travel initiative between Gayfield and Guthrie Port as it heads towards a completion date later this year.

By Graham Brown

Drone footage has delivered the best view yet of progress along Arbroath’s £14 million Place for Everyone project.

This week marks a year since work began on the Sustrans-led active travel scheme.

The charity is ploughing £10m into the transformation of the A92 through the town.

Angus Council‘s contribution towards the Gayfield-to-Guthrie Port initiative is £4m.

Arbroath Place for Everyone project progress.
An aerial view of the active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The project aims to bring together the ‘divided’ town centre by improving links between the High Street and West Port.

Cycle lanes will run the length of the route. Pedestrian-friendly spaces are being created at key points.

But the scheme has not been without controversy since its inception.

Progress along Abroath's Places for Everyone active travel project.
Part of the completed cycle lane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aerial view of Arbroath Place for Everyone project.
A new harbour junction is being created beside Ladyloan Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The dual carriageway along Burnside Drive is being reduced to a single lane in each direction.

Arbroath’s biggest infrastructure project since the Brothock Burn flood protection scheme has left the town in a permanent state of roadworks since it got underway.

But A Place for Everyone is really beginning to emerge from beneath the traffic cones and construction machinery.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the entire length of the route from the air for a one-year progress update.

Progress on Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project.
East Grimsby looking towards Brothock Bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath Place for Everyone project one-year update.
The cycle lane heading east towards the harbour and town centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guthrie Port roundabout on Arbroath active travel scheme.
Work is starting on the pedestrian open space at Guthrie Port. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Painted cycle lanes now run west of the harbour; paved and planted areas at Brothock Bridge and Guthrie Port are beginning to take shape.

Contractor Balfour Beatty is on track to bring A Place for Everyone in on time and on budget in September 2025.

The Courier has charted Places for Everyone progress – from the ground and the air – since workmen moved in.

Here are the links to the milestone updates:

April 2024

July 2024

October 2024

December 2024

 

Conversation