Woman, 78, and her Jack Russell injured in attack by bull-breed dog near St Andrews beach

A 78-year-old woman has been injured in a dog attack in St Andrews.

Her dog was also injured in the incident in the West Sands Road area on Sunday.

The woman is said to have minor injuries while her dog required treatment from a vet.

Police are investigating the incident.

Woman sustains ‘minor’ injury in St Andrews attack

Police Scotland said that at around 1.40pm on Sunday police received a report of a woman and a Jack Russell Terrier injured by bull breed dog in the West Sands Road area of St Andrews.

The owner of the bull breed left the area before officers arrived.

A 78-year-old woman sustained a minor injury and her dog was taken to a vet for treatment.

Sergeant John Brown, St Andrews Police Station, said: “We are appealing to the public to help trace the dog and its owner.

“The owner is female, slim with long dark hair. She had two dogs, but only one was involved in the attack.

“Both dogs are described as small, stocky bull breeds and were dark brown in colour.

“One was on the lead and the other, that bit the woman and her dog, was off the lead.”

Anyone with information on the dog and its owner is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1526 of 30 March.