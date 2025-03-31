Perth flood gates to close for 3 days due to ‘high tides’

Perth’s flood gates will close for three days due to high tides.

Perth and Kinross Council announced that the South Inch flood gates would be closed from Monday afternoon.

The defences shut at 3.30pm on Monday and will remain closed until Thursday, April 3, at 9.30am.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Due to high tides, the flood gates on the South Inch will be closed from today, 31 March at 3.30pm until 3 April, 9.30am.

“These tides will continue to be monitored, and the gates will be opened as soon as safe to do so.”

The decision comes as Tayside is set to experience warm and sunny weather this week, with highs of 17°C.