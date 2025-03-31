Glenisla farm manager offers £2k reward to solve ‘targeted’ petrol bomb attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenisla farm manager offers £2k reward to solve ‘targeted’ petrol bomb attack

Pam Nicol says the local community "have been an enormous support" after the tractor attack.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The tractor on fire at Glenisla. Image: Pamela Nicol
The tractor on fire at Glenisla. Image: Pamela Nicol

The farm at the centre of a petrol bomb attack earlier this month is offering a £2,000 reward to help track down those responsible.

The attack was carried out by two hooded and masked men at Eastmill Farm in the early hours of March 23.

The pair forced open the fuel tank on a Massey Ferguson tractor and threw a petrol bomb into the tank.

The tank immediately caught fire before exploding.

All that was left was the burnt-out shell of the tractor and the trailer that had been attached to it.

Loss of tractor affecting day-to-day farming at Glenisla farm

Farm manager Pam Nicol says no one has yet been caught in connection with the attack.

She told The Courier: “We are now offering a £2,000 reward to try to find whoever did this.

“This is having an ongoing and difficult effect on our day-to-day farming.

“In particular it has led to us having to disrupt the cows’ feeding regime at a critical time as they are calving at the moment.

The burnt-out tractor. Image: Pam Nicol

“We are managing to feed them with the support of the local farming community who have been an enormous support at this really difficult time for us. “

Pam says CCTV footage indicates the attack was targeted.

She said: “From what we can see on the CCTV footage the pair who did it definitely looked like they knew exactly what they were doing.

Reward offered after ‘targeted’ petrol bomb attack

“It also looks like this was a targeted attack because our farm is about 500 yards off the road.

“You would have to know where you are coming and also know where the tractor was.”

Pamela described the two men seen in the footage.

She says one was wearing a hoodie pulled up over his face. He was wearing a light top and dark-coloured trousers.

The other man was in light-coloured clothing and had a mask on.

CCTV footage of the attack. Image: Pam Nicol

She said one of the men walked with a limp and had a very distinctive gait.

The Massey Ferguson tractor and a trailer were both destroyed in the attack.

Pam said the tractor was the only one on the farm.

It’s current value is around £60,000 to £70,000 but she says replacing it will cost around £140,000.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries are continuing.

