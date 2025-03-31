Glenisla farm manager offers £2k reward to solve ‘targeted’ petrol bomb attack

The farm at the centre of a petrol bomb attack earlier this month is offering a £2,000 reward to help track down those responsible.

The attack was carried out by two hooded and masked men at Eastmill Farm in the early hours of March 23.

The pair forced open the fuel tank on a Massey Ferguson tractor and threw a petrol bomb into the tank.

The tank immediately caught fire before exploding.

All that was left was the burnt-out shell of the tractor and the trailer that had been attached to it.

Loss of tractor affecting day-to-day farming at Glenisla farm

Farm manager Pam Nicol says no one has yet been caught in connection with the attack.

She told The Courier: “We are now offering a £2,000 reward to try to find whoever did this.

“This is having an ongoing and difficult effect on our day-to-day farming.

“In particular it has led to us having to disrupt the cows’ feeding regime at a critical time as they are calving at the moment.

“We are managing to feed them with the support of the local farming community who have been an enormous support at this really difficult time for us. “

Pam says CCTV footage indicates the attack was targeted.

She said: “From what we can see on the CCTV footage the pair who did it definitely looked like they knew exactly what they were doing.

Reward offered after ‘targeted’ petrol bomb attack

“It also looks like this was a targeted attack because our farm is about 500 yards off the road.

“You would have to know where you are coming and also know where the tractor was.”

Pamela described the two men seen in the footage.

She says one was wearing a hoodie pulled up over his face. He was wearing a light top and dark-coloured trousers.

The other man was in light-coloured clothing and had a mask on.

She said one of the men walked with a limp and had a very distinctive gait.

The Massey Ferguson tractor and a trailer were both destroyed in the attack.

Pam said the tractor was the only one on the farm.

It’s current value is around £60,000 to £70,000 but she says replacing it will cost around £140,000.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries are continuing.