Angus Planning Ahead: Former prison campsite expansion and town centre flats appeal

A caravan site on land which was once part of an Angus open prison could be set to open its gates to new visitors.

Gardener’s Cottage at Fern was previously on the HMP Noranside estate, north of Forfar.

The prison closed in 2011 and the property lay empty for a number of years.

Its current owners have carried out a variety of improvements to the cottage and walled garden.

In 2019, they were granted a Camping and Caravanning Club exemption certificate to operate a five-unit camping ground on 0.75-acres of the site. It is restricted to club members.

Seven pitches were established, but adhering to a five-unit limit on the site at any one time.

The campsite’s footfall has continued to grow, attracting visitors from the UK and abroad.

The business wants to become a fully licensed campsite by improving and expanding its facilities.

It would include improvements to an existing timber roundhouse in the centre of the site.

The application will be considered in due course.

Arbroath memorials business house plan

There are plans to turn a former Arbroath business premises into a house.

Robertson Memorials streamlined its operation with the closure of 2-4 West Grimsby.

Ben Lui Ltd has now lodged an application to convert the single-storey building into a three-bedroom home.

The site would include parking for two vehicles and a garden.

Glen Isla glamping go-ahead

A “discreet” glamping unit is to be sited in the Angus glens.

Approval has been granted for the single pod at Bellaty in Glen Isla.

The site lies around 11 miles from Kirriemuir, near Backwater Reservoir.

Angus Council planning officials said it was an acceptable development for the rural setting.

Approval was granted under delegated powers.

“The proposal would provide a form of tourism accommodation which would provide opportunities for visitors to experience and enjoy the countryside in Angus,” said the handling report.

The permission includes a condition that the pod will not be occupied by the same people for more than 12 weeks in any 26-week period. This aims to ensure it remains a holiday let.

Sidlaws farm worker accommodation

A new caravan site is to be created for workers on a Sidlaws farm.

Myreton of Claverhouse is a 178-hectare soft fruit farm in Strathmartine.

The farm currently has seasonal worker accommodation close to the farmhouse and polytunnels.

Under new plans, a replacement site will developed south of the existing one.

It will have 20 static caravans providing shared living and sleeping accommodation, and a site office.

There will also be two communal toilet blocks, a communal kitchen block and changing/restroom block.

The site currently provides sleeping accommodation for up to 50 seasonal workers in mostly two and three-bedroom caravans.

Occupancy will be restricted to the period from January 1 to November 30.

Permission was granted under delegated powers.

Arbroath town centre flats appeal

Planning review body councillors are to re-consider an application for 15 flats in Arbroath town centre.

The bid for a site beside the Webster Memorial Theatre was rejected by officials last year.

The vacant land was previously offices, which were demolished in 2021 on safety grounds.

Planning officers objected to the scale of the proposed development. They also raised concerns about residents being affected by potential noise from shows at the theatre.

Agents for Dundee firm George Martin Builders say a noise impact assessment answers those worries.

The 15 apartments would be rented through Hillcrest Housing Association.

Angus development management review committee will consider the appeal on Tuesday.

