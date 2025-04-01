Angus Planning Ahead: Former prison campsite expansion and town centre flats appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Former prison campsite expansion and town centre flats appeal

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes the go-ahead for a glens glamping pod and a proposal to convert an Arbroath business into a three-bedroom house.

By Graham Brown
Gardener's Cottage at Fern is already a popular campsite and could be set to expand its facilities. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects
A caravan site on land which was once part of an Angus open prison could be set to open its gates to new visitors.

Gardener’s Cottage at Fern was previously on the HMP Noranside estate, north of Forfar.

The prison closed in 2011 and the property lay empty for a number of years.

Its current owners have carried out a variety of improvements to the cottage and walled garden.

Caravan site near Fern, north of Forfar.
An aerial view of Gardener’s Cottage. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

In 2019, they were granted a Camping and Caravanning Club exemption certificate to operate a five-unit camping ground on 0.75-acres of the site. It is restricted to club members.

Seven pitches were established, but adhering to a five-unit limit on the site at any one time.

The campsite’s footfall has continued to grow, attracting visitors from the UK and abroad.

The business wants to become a fully licensed campsite by improving and expanding its facilities.

It would include improvements to an existing timber roundhouse in the centre of the site.

The application will be considered in due course.

Arbroath memorials business house plan

There are plans to turn a former Arbroath business premises into a house.

Robertson Memorials streamlined its operation with the closure of 2-4 West Grimsby.

The former Robertson Memorial premises in Arbroath. Image: Google

Ben Lui Ltd has now lodged an application to convert the single-storey building into a three-bedroom home.

The site would include parking for two vehicles and a garden.

Glen Isla glamping go-ahead

A “discreet” glamping unit is to be sited in the Angus glens.

Approval has been granted for the single pod at Bellaty in Glen Isla.

The site lies around 11 miles from Kirriemuir, near Backwater Reservoir.

Angus Council planning officials said it was an acceptable development for the rural setting.

Glen Isla glamping pod approved by Angus Council.
A design impression of the Bellaty Cottage pod. Image: Glampitect

Approval was granted under delegated powers.

“The proposal would provide a form of tourism accommodation which would provide opportunities for visitors to experience and enjoy the countryside in Angus,” said the handling report.

The permission includes a condition that the pod will not be occupied by the same people for more than 12 weeks in any 26-week period. This aims to ensure it remains a holiday let.

Sidlaws farm worker accommodation

A new caravan site is to be created for workers on a Sidlaws farm.

Myreton of Claverhouse is a 178-hectare soft fruit farm in Strathmartine.

The farm currently has seasonal worker accommodation close to the farmhouse and polytunnels.

Under new plans, a replacement site will developed south of the existing one.

It will have 20 static caravans providing shared living and sleeping accommodation, and a site office.

Seasonal worker accommodation at Sidlaws farm.
A view of the Myreton set-up. Image: Bell Ingram

There will also be two communal toilet blocks, a communal kitchen block and changing/restroom block.

The site currently provides sleeping accommodation for up to 50 seasonal workers in mostly two and three-bedroom caravans.

Occupancy will be restricted to the period from January 1 to November 30.

Permission was granted under delegated powers.

Arbroath town centre flats appeal

Planning review body councillors are to re-consider an application for 15 flats in Arbroath town centre.

The bid for a site beside the Webster Memorial Theatre was rejected by officials last year.

The vacant land was previously offices, which were demolished in 2021 on safety grounds.

John Daly Arbroath show
The site beside the Webster Theatre in Arbroath was cleared in 2021. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Planning officers objected to the scale of the proposed development. They also raised concerns about residents being affected by potential noise from shows at the theatre.

Agents for Dundee firm George Martin Builders say a noise impact assessment answers those worries.

The 15 apartments would be rented through Hillcrest Housing Association.

Angus development management review committee will consider the appeal on Tuesday.

Conversation