Sex offender who went on run in Highland Perthshire found by police in Dunkeld

A sex offender who went missing from Dunkeld more than two weeks ago has been traced by police near the village.

Coen Bust, 47, had been missing since March 13 when he was seen leaving a train at Dunkeld and Birnam railway station.

It was revealed after he went missing that he was a sex offender on the run.

He was reportedly found by police at Birnam Glen on Monday at around 1pm.

Witnesses observed a big police turnout, including officers with dogs, at Birnam Hotel on Monday morning.

Bust, who is a Dutch national from Edinburgh, had fled on the day he was due to be sentenced in court after being caught in an online paedophile sting.

But Police Scotland didn’t reveal this information in two separate missing person appeals.

Bust had been due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 13 to be sentenced for sending messages to who he believed was a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Instead, he had been speaking to an undercover police officer.

He pled guilty to the offence on January 30 this year and was placed on the sex offenders register.

Missing sex offender traced in Dunkeld

Police had urged local residents to check private CCTV or dashcam footage while the 47-year-old was missing.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Coen Bust, 47, who had been reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”

Police Scotland has been approached for further information.