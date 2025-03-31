Crisis-hit Dundee University put luxury principal’s property up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crisis-hit Dundee University put luxury principal’s property up for sale

University House has gone on the market.

By Finn Nixon
University House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
University House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee University has put a luxury five-bedroom property used by its principals on the market.

University House and Elmslea Cottage are up for sale for offers over £825,000 as a financial crisis engulfs the institution.

There are 632 jobs at risk as the university attempts to recover from a £35 million deficit.

The Perth Road mansion has previously been home to former principals Iain Gillespie and Andrew Atherton.

Gillespie quit the top job last December just weeks after the institution’s financial crisis emerged and last week declined to answer questions about the issue at Holyrood.

Atherton resigned in November 2019 a week after The Courier revealed he had been suspended in a row over University House rent payments.

The University of Dundee spent more than £72,000 refurbishing the pad for his arrival in the City of Discovery.

It had been unoccupied for a decade prior to his appointment.

The property was kitted out with a new kitchen, carpets and curtains, while funds were spent on the reupholstering of existing sofas and the installation of new light fittings.

‘Exceptional’

The Victorian townhouse dates back to 1865.

Property giants Rightmove call its listing a “stunning opportunity on Perth Road, one of Dundee’s prime residential areas”.

They add: “It is an exceptional example of the fine townhouses that were built at that period.

“The house, while partially altered inside, still retains much of its interesting architectural features, both externally and internally.”

University House has views over the River Tay from its location on the north side of Perth Road.

It is split into two apartments and is home to five bathrooms.

Elmslea Cottage is located at one of its two entrances on Perth Road and acts as a gatehouse.

The other entrance is on West Park Road.

The luxurious property, also marketed by Savills, hosts drawing and dining rooms which both feature ornate ceilings and a marble fireplace.

A former plant room has also been transformed into an underfloor wine cellar.

Two garages are also located in the gardens surrounding the house.

