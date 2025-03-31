Crisis-hit Dundee University put luxury principal’s property up for sale

Dundee University has put a luxury five-bedroom property used by its principals on the market.

University House and Elmslea Cottage are up for sale for offers over £825,000 as a financial crisis engulfs the institution.

There are 632 jobs at risk as the university attempts to recover from a £35 million deficit.

The Perth Road mansion has previously been home to former principals Iain Gillespie and Andrew Atherton.

Gillespie quit the top job last December just weeks after the institution’s financial crisis emerged and last week declined to answer questions about the issue at Holyrood.

Atherton resigned in November 2019 a week after The Courier revealed he had been suspended in a row over University House rent payments.

The University of Dundee spent more than £72,000 refurbishing the pad for his arrival in the City of Discovery.

It had been unoccupied for a decade prior to his appointment.

The property was kitted out with a new kitchen, carpets and curtains, while funds were spent on the reupholstering of existing sofas and the installation of new light fittings.

‘Exceptional’

The Victorian townhouse dates back to 1865.

Property giants Rightmove call its listing a “stunning opportunity on Perth Road, one of Dundee’s prime residential areas”.

They add: “It is an exceptional example of the fine townhouses that were built at that period.

“The house, while partially altered inside, still retains much of its interesting architectural features, both externally and internally.”

University House has views over the River Tay from its location on the north side of Perth Road.

It is split into two apartments and is home to five bathrooms.

Elmslea Cottage is located at one of its two entrances on Perth Road and acts as a gatehouse.

The other entrance is on West Park Road.

The luxurious property, also marketed by Savills, hosts drawing and dining rooms which both feature ornate ceilings and a marble fireplace.

A former plant room has also been transformed into an underfloor wine cellar.

Two garages are also located in the gardens surrounding the house.