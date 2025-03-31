Firefighters called out to fire on open ground in Kirkcaldy

Two fire crews were called out to a fire near Dunearn Drive in Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on open ground at just after 7pm on Monday evening.

Photographs posted on social media appeared to show smoke coming from behind a row of shops between Dunearn Drive and Alford Place.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at a fire out in the open and received a call at 7.09pm.

“Two appliances originally attended, but just one is on the scene now.”