News Firefighters called out to fire on open ground in Kirkcaldy One fire appliance remains on the scene. By Finn Nixon March 31 2025, 7:52pm March 31 2025, 7:52pm Firefighters called out to fire on open ground in Kirkcaldy 0 comment Firefighters were called out to Dunearn Drive in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps Two fire crews were called out to a fire near Dunearn Drive in Kirkcaldy. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on open ground at just after 7pm on Monday evening. Photographs posted on social media appeared to show smoke coming from behind a row of shops between Dunearn Drive and Alford Place. A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We are in attendance at a fire out in the open and received a call at 7.09pm. "Two appliances originally attended, but just one is on the scene now."
