Perthshire Planning Ahead: Historic mansion may be extended, restored and reoccupied

An historic mansion near Perth could be restored and reoccupied.

Moncreiffe House is located off the A912 towards Bridge of Earn.

The original mansion was built in 1679.

It was designed by Sir William Bruce for Sir Thomas Moncreiffe, 1st Baronet, to be a grand house with a classical rectangular plan dividing the spaces into thirds.

But in 1957 it was destroyed by a fire that took a week to put out.

It also claimed the life of David Moncreiffe, 10th Baronet, the twenty-third Laird.

The current house, designed by Sir William Kininmonth, was built in the 1960s to replicate the original but at a reduced size due to financial restrictions.

Moncreiffe House was tenanted before being unoccupied for the past few years.

Now its owners, Ossian Moncreiffe (34) and Yoyo Campbell, have applied for an extension and a revamp so they can live in it.

The couple’s supporting statement says the house has become cold and mouldy due to a lack of heating.

There is also cracking and signs of water ingress.

While making essential repairs, they want to build a terrace, loop road, turning circle, parking area and decking area in their garden.

The planning application also includes demolishing an existing orangery and building a two-storey side extension in its place.

It adds: “Works will be constructed for long-term quality.

“The new structure will be in the spirit of the 1679 Moncreiffe House.

“The proposed alterations help secure the viable future of the House, which in turn facilitates ongoing maintenance and stewardship.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application.

St Johnstone Community Trust to replace ‘eyesore’ Tulloch MUGA

St Johnstone Community Trust has been given the go-ahead to replace an “eyesore” multi-use games area in Tulloch.

The facility in Primrose Crescent has been used for tennis, football and as a general sports area.

But Eric Knox, CEO of the trust, wrote in an application form: “It has been open to the public since it was built but has fallen into disrepair and has become an eyesore.”

Perth and Kinross Council accepted his proposal for a replacement.

The new court will be free to play on, for community use and won’t require a booking.

Several events are being planned to publicise the new court when it is open for use.

These will be arranged jointly by Saints in the Community and the council, who will be responsible for ongoing maintenance.

Council street wardens will check the site daily.

Bridgend shop could be converted into ’boutique’ holiday lets

A former grocer in Bridgend may be converted into two “boutique” holiday lets.

Bridgend Stores on Main Street has been shut for the past five years.

Now, applicant Gary Casson wants to convert the building.

He says no retailer has come forward in the five years the property has been marketed.

And he claims the interior has deteriorated due to neglect, with mould present.

“These spaces, in their current condition are unsuitable for tenancy and require immediate attention to prevent further decay,” his supporting statement says.

“The building’s façade is marred by widespread areas of loose and cracked paint, highlighting the absence of consistent upkeep.”

His proposal “includes repair to the existing building fabric, restoration of original architectural features, improvements to the thermal performance of the building and upgrades to the fit-out to provide boutique still domestic let property.”

Mr Casson aims to create apartments “similar to the ‘BedInShop’ units of Roma-Sur-Isere in France, a successful mechanism to bring vacant retail properties back in to use and aid tourism development of the area.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide the application.

Amateur radio mast plan for Inchture

An amateur radio enthusiast has received local support for his planning application to install a telescopic mast and aerial in Inchture.

John Grieve wants to install the devices at Orchard Way for his amateur radio station.

Retired former Highland Council ICT manager Mr Grieve is the Highland representative on the Radio Society of Great Britain.

Two neighbours have supported his scheme.

Glenn Bryan wrote: “The property is on the edge of the village and the mast will be sited in a position which will not cause any issues for nearby properties.

“I do not believe this mast will distract drivers on Moncur Farm Road.”

Dundee Airport also said it had no concerns with the proposal.

Mr Grieve’s supporting statement says he would not raise the antenna beyond 15 metres.

Interested parties have until Monday April 7 to voice their opinions on the application.

Developer of Errol homes tries to avoid bus shelter commitment

A developer is trying to avoid one of its commitments when it received planning permission to redevelop a former poultry farm in Errol.

In March 2023, The Good House Company was given the go-ahead to build eight homes and eight office pods at the old Errol Airfield in Grange.

One of the planning conditions was to install a bus shelter on the north side of the road.

But the company says this is impossible because the land is not available.

It has asked Perth and Kinross Council to waive this condition.

Two objections have been lodged so far.

One of these is from Cllr Alasdair Bailey (Labour), who believes the land is either owned by the developer or the council.

“In which case the shelter should be delivered as promised,” he argued.

“Kids catching the bus to school from the new development deserve a safe and dry place to stand while they wait.

“And the new shelter will support sustainable travel from the new houses.”

Building work on the development commenced in June 2023.

Consultation on the latest application ends on April 16.

