EXCLUSIVE: Owner reveals impact of Kirkcaldy fire on shop plans

The owner of a Kirkcaldy building set on fire has revealed the impact on plans to redevelop the site.

A section of the former Poundstretcher shop, which runs between High Street and Thistle Street, was set on fire on Sunday night.

Police are treating the blaze as deliberate.

The fire happened just weeks after plans had been approved for a renovation of the High Street side of the building.

The proposals were put forward by Arch Hive Architecture on behalf of the Surrey-based owner Raya Land Developments Lt – run by Juan Muqbel.

The firm wants to divide the building – said to be in an “extremely poor state of repair – to create a smaller retail unit fronting onto High Street, which it claims will make it “much more appealing” for an occupant.

The rear part of the building – where the fire did most of its damage – would be renovated separately.

Paul Moran, director at Arch Hive Architecture, has told The Courier an assessment carried out after the fire shows there has been no structural damage to the property.

He says a building warrant for the work on the High Street end of the building is set to be submitted in the coming days, however, plans to redevelop the fire-hit Thistle Street side will now be put on hold.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Muqbel, he said: “This phase of the project only relates to the High Street end of the building, so it is hoped that the fire will not affect this first phase of the project moving forward.

“The building will be fully inspected and assessed to determine the full impact of the fire so that any work to bring the full building back into use takes place suitably and safely.”

On the fire, he added: “Juan was informed of the fire by one of the neighbours within hours of the incident, which is a testament to the community – for which Juan was grateful.

“Juan was shocked to learn of the fire but thanks to his ties to the community was able to quickly take action to start to deal with the impact.”

Police Scotland has confirmed it is treating the fire as deliberate.