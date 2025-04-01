Man charged with attempted murder after Dundee armed police ‘stand-off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man charged with attempted murder after Dundee armed police ‘stand-off’

The 34-year-old is due to appear in court today.

By Andrew Robson
Armed police descended on Earlston Avenue during the 'stand-off'.
Armed police descended on Earlston Avenue during the 'stand-off'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stand-off involving armed police in Dundee.

Police descended on Earlston Avenue in Whitfield on Friday March 14 and spent several hours at the scene.

Officers also carried out a forensic investigation on the street the following day.

In an update issued on Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder in Dundee.

Man due in court over Dundee ‘attempted murder’

“Officers were called to Earlston Avenue around 12.10pm on Friday March 14.

“A firearm was discharged by police during the incident and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”

More from News

Breaking news
Smoke billowing from burning stack of tyres near former Methil newsagents
Smoke pours from the building on Letham Terrace in Leven. Image: Supplied
Fife pensioner, 75, says she 'lost everything' in house fire
The first minister teamed up with the Perthshire celebrity during Tartan Week.
John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York
Tom McGinnis has received multiple fines for entering the LEZ - despite having an exemption. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pensioner repeatedly fined despite LEZ blue badge exemption
Gimi Moldova
Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban
Two youngsters making the most of sunny weather in short and t-shirt at the beach
Temperatures to soar in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as 21°C forecast
Fife Ice Arena
Fife Flyers takeover near completion as club provides major update
Emergency services were called to the A91 between Cupar and Auchtermuchty. Image: Google Street view
Man rescued from car and taken to hospital after Cupar crash
The crash happened on the A84 near Callander. Image: Google Street View
Ambulance on scene of crash involving motorcyclist on A84 near Callander
Teri Ramsay.
New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts