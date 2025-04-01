Man charged with attempted murder after Dundee armed police ‘stand-off’

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stand-off involving armed police in Dundee.

Police descended on Earlston Avenue in Whitfield on Friday March 14 and spent several hours at the scene.

Officers also carried out a forensic investigation on the street the following day.

In an update issued on Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder in Dundee.

Man due in court over Dundee ‘attempted murder’

“Officers were called to Earlston Avenue around 12.10pm on Friday March 14.

“A firearm was discharged by police during the incident and the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”