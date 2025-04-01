Cheaper ticket options introduced at two major Dundee attractions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheaper ticket options introduced at two major Dundee attractions

Adults visiting Verdant Works and Discovery Point can now get admission for as little as £12 for a whole year.

By Robbie McAvenue
Discovery Point is among the attractions with the new ticketing options. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cheaper ticket options have been introduced for two major Dundee attractions.

Dundee Heritage Trust, which runs Discovery Point – home to RRS Discovery – and Verdant Works, says its new ticket options will open up the attractions to more visitors.

The new pricing structure offers lower prices for visits at off-peak times – which is mainly weekdays except for school holidays.

Previously, tickets for Discovery Point cost £16 for adults, £9.50 for children and £46.50 for families on all days.

Entry to Verdant Works previously cost £14 per adult and free for kids, while joint tickets for both attractions cost £24.50 (adults) and £9.50 (children).

The following tickets – allowing for unlimited visits within a year – are now available.

Discovery Point

  • Adult – £16
  • Adult off-peak (weekdays, excluding school holidays) – £13
  • Child – £9
  • Child off-peak (weekdays, excluding school holidays) – £7

Verdant Works

  • Adult – £14
  • Adult off-peak (weekdays and weekends, excluding school holidays) – £12
  • Child – free

Explore More pass

This allows unlimited return visits on all dates to both attractions.

  • Adult – £25
  • Child – 9

A new flexible family pass is also available from £35.

‘This makes it easier for everyone to experience our rich history and culture’

Ashleigh Pink, commercial director at Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “We are thrilled to announce a reduction in our admission prices at both Discovery Point and Verdant Works, making it easier for everyone to experience the rich history and culture we offer at our award-winning attractions.

“Our new flexible family pass grants unlimited admission all year round, ensuring that families can explore at their own pace.

“With our off-peak and unlimited tickets, we’re excited to welcome even more visitors to enjoy our unique attractions.”

Visitors booking online in advance get 10% off their tickets.

More details on off-peak passes are available on the website.

Conversation