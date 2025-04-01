Cheaper ticket options introduced at two major Dundee attractions

Cheaper ticket options have been introduced for two major Dundee attractions.

Dundee Heritage Trust, which runs Discovery Point – home to RRS Discovery – and Verdant Works, says its new ticket options will open up the attractions to more visitors.

The new pricing structure offers lower prices for visits at off-peak times – which is mainly weekdays except for school holidays.

Previously, tickets for Discovery Point cost £16 for adults, £9.50 for children and £46.50 for families on all days.

Entry to Verdant Works previously cost £14 per adult and free for kids, while joint tickets for both attractions cost £24.50 (adults) and £9.50 (children).

The following tickets – allowing for unlimited visits within a year – are now available.

Discovery Point

Adult – £16

Adult off-peak (weekdays, excluding school holidays) – £13

Child – £9

Child off-peak (weekdays, excluding school holidays) – £7

Verdant Works

Adult – £14

Adult off-peak (weekdays and weekends, excluding school holidays) – £12

Child – free

Explore More pass

This allows unlimited return visits on all dates to both attractions.

Adult – £25

Child – 9

A new flexible family pass is also available from £35.

‘This makes it easier for everyone to experience our rich history and culture’

Ashleigh Pink, commercial director at Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “We are thrilled to announce a reduction in our admission prices at both Discovery Point and Verdant Works, making it easier for everyone to experience the rich history and culture we offer at our award-winning attractions.

“Our new flexible family pass grants unlimited admission all year round, ensuring that families can explore at their own pace.

“With our off-peak and unlimited tickets, we’re excited to welcome even more visitors to enjoy our unique attractions.”

Visitors booking online in advance get 10% off their tickets.

More details on off-peak passes are available on the website.