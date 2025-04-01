‘Disgraceful’ fly-tippers dump huge pile of concrete at Fife beauty spot

Fly-tippers have been branded a “disgrace” for dumping a huge pile of concrete at a Fife beauty spot.

The pile of broken stones and slabs was left at the entrance to fields at Otterston Loch, near Dalgety Bay.

It is thought the rubble was dumped on the country lane off the A921, between Dalgety Bay and Aberdour, overnight between Sunday and Monday.

One visitor to the loch hit out at those responsible.

Visitor ‘so angry’ over fly-tipping at Otterston Loch

Stacey Lewis, who visited on Monday, said: “The loch is such a beautiful place to visit and I bring my children here regularly to feed the ducks.

“It makes me so angry that these people don’t care about how nice it is and think it’s acceptable to tip their rubbish here.

“They are a disgrace and should be ashamed of themselves.

“I just hope it doesn’t become a regular occurrence, and whoever did this is caught and fined.”

Fife Council says it has been made aware of the fly-tipping.

Patricia Spacey, safer communities manager for the area, said: “There’s no excuse for fly-tipping.

“It is a blatant disregard of the law and our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped.

“It has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife, and communities.

“We would encourage anyone witnessing illegal dumping to report it immediately, with as much information as possible.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly-tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”

Those caught fly-tipping can face a fixed penalty fine of £500.

In the most serious cases, anyone found guilty could face fines of up to £40,000 or even a prison sentence.