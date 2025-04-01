‘Disgraceful’ fly-tippers dump huge pile of concrete at Fife beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Disgraceful’ fly-tippers dump huge pile of concrete at Fife beauty spot

The rubble was left at Otterston Loch near Dalgety Bay.

By Neil Henderson
Large pile of broken concrete fly-tipped close to Otterston Loch beauty spot near Dalgety Bay.
The pile of rubble dumped at Otterston Loch near Dalgety Bay. Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Fly-tippers have been branded a “disgrace” for dumping a huge pile of concrete at a Fife beauty spot.

The pile of broken stones and slabs was left at the entrance to fields at Otterston Loch, near Dalgety Bay.

It is thought the rubble was dumped on the country lane off the A921, between Dalgety Bay and Aberdour, overnight between Sunday and Monday.

One visitor to the loch hit out at those responsible.

Visitor ‘so angry’ over fly-tipping at Otterston Loch

Stacey Lewis, who visited on Monday, said: “The loch is such a beautiful place to visit and I bring my children here regularly to feed the ducks.

“It makes me so angry that these people don’t care about how nice it is and think it’s acceptable to tip their rubbish here.

“They are a disgrace and should be ashamed of themselves.

“I just hope it doesn’t become a regular occurrence, and whoever did this is caught and fined.”

The fly-tipped broken concrete.
The fly-tipped broken concrete. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Fife Council says it has been made aware of the fly-tipping.

Patricia Spacey, safer communities manager for the area, said: “There’s no excuse for fly-tipping.

“It is a blatant disregard of the law and our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped.

“It has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife, and communities.

Otterston Loch near Dalgety Bay in Fife.
Otterston Loch near Dalgety Bay. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“We would encourage anyone witnessing illegal dumping to report it immediately, with as much information as possible.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly-tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.

Those caught fly-tipping can face a fixed penalty fine of £500.

In the most serious cases, anyone found guilty could face fines of up to £40,000 or even a prison sentence.

Conversation