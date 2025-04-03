Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years on from fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years on from fire

The Diamond Jubilee Park Pavilion was badly damaged by a fire in 2023.

By Lucy Scarlett
Alyth pavilion after a fire in 2023.
Alyth pavilion after the fire in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Concerns have been raised over the future of Alyth’s football club as its pavilion remains a wreck two years on from a fire.

A deliberate blaze damaged the Alyth AFC community pavilion in July 2023, leaving it unusable for the amateur sports team.

The building was undergoing renovations that were nearing completion before the blaze broke out.

Perth and Kinross Council is responsible for repairing the pavilion, which is located in Diamond Jubilee Park.

With no progress at the site in nearly two years, Alyth AFC is urging the local authority to take action.

No pavilion ‘could lead to demise’ of Alyth football club

Alyth are a first division team in the Perthshire Amateur Football Association.

Club president Dave Barclay voiced his concerns to The Courier.

He said: “The floodlights at the pitch were taken down three or four years ago by the council, with no consultation, which has prevented us from training there.

“Now, two years since the fire, we still haven’t been able to host home games in Alyth.

Inside the pavilion.
The changing rooms and communal area of the pavilion remain damaged. Image: David Barclay
Alyth AFC at charity match.
Alyth AFC (purple). Image: David Barclay

“If this goes on any longer, it could lead to the demise of the club.

“There used to be three football clubs in Alyth; we’re the only one remaining now.

“The support from locals who have provided grants has been great, but the council really needs to step up and take responsibility.

“They’re investing money in new housing schemes in Alyth, so they need to stop dragging their feet on leisure facilities.

“Council staff have made promises, and we’d just appreciate some honesty.”

Council takes steps to repair Alyth pavilion

After contact from The Courier, the council has scheduled a meeting to discuss the initial steps for repairing the pavilion.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We appreciate the importance of the pavilion for the local community in Alyth and we recognise the concerns being raised by Alyth Football Club.

“Initial positive discussion has taken place between ourselves and AFC, and a further meeting is to be scheduled for early next week with the contractor, AFC and other interested parties which aims to find a constructive way forward to complete the outstanding works for the benefit of the Alyth community.”

