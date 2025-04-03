Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years on from fire

Concerns have been raised over the future of Alyth’s football club as its pavilion remains a wreck two years on from a fire.

A deliberate blaze damaged the Alyth AFC community pavilion in July 2023, leaving it unusable for the amateur sports team.

The building was undergoing renovations that were nearing completion before the blaze broke out.

Perth and Kinross Council is responsible for repairing the pavilion, which is located in Diamond Jubilee Park.

With no progress at the site in nearly two years, Alyth AFC is urging the local authority to take action.

No pavilion ‘could lead to demise’ of Alyth football club

Alyth are a first division team in the Perthshire Amateur Football Association.

Club president Dave Barclay voiced his concerns to The Courier.

He said: “The floodlights at the pitch were taken down three or four years ago by the council, with no consultation, which has prevented us from training there.

“Now, two years since the fire, we still haven’t been able to host home games in Alyth.

“If this goes on any longer, it could lead to the demise of the club.

“There used to be three football clubs in Alyth; we’re the only one remaining now.

“The support from locals who have provided grants has been great, but the council really needs to step up and take responsibility.

“They’re investing money in new housing schemes in Alyth, so they need to stop dragging their feet on leisure facilities.

“Council staff have made promises, and we’d just appreciate some honesty.”

Council takes steps to repair Alyth pavilion

After contact from The Courier, the council has scheduled a meeting to discuss the initial steps for repairing the pavilion.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We appreciate the importance of the pavilion for the local community in Alyth and we recognise the concerns being raised by Alyth Football Club.

“Initial positive discussion has taken place between ourselves and AFC, and a further meeting is to be scheduled for early next week with the contractor, AFC and other interested parties which aims to find a constructive way forward to complete the outstanding works for the benefit of the Alyth community.”