Full list of charges going up today for Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents

Residents in Tayside, Fife and Stirling are paying more for some services from today.

Council tax bills, parking charges and public transport fares are among the costs rising in many parts of the region.

There are also changes to the costs of other council services, such as the hire of facilities and burials, which differ by area.

It comes as the prices of various other national services are also going up including energy bills, broadband and mobile contracts and car tax.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the main charges rising across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – and what it means for you.

Council tax

Dundee

Dundee City Council has introduced an 8% council tax hike for residents.

The charge depends on the value of your house but for a band D property, it means an extra £119 a year.

Perth and Kinross

Residents in Perth and Kinross are seeing council tax rise by 9.5%, the region’s biggest ever increase.

On average, households are paying an extra £11.11 a month, or £2.56 a week.

Fife

Council tax in Fife has risen by 8.2%.

This means an extra £113 a year on bills for those in band D properties.

Angus

Angus council tax has risen by 11% – one of Scotland’s biggest increases this year.

That is adding £144.84 per year to the band D council tax rate.

Stirling

Stirling Council area residents are seeing their council tax rise by 8.8%.

Those on the lowest council tax band are now paying £87 more per year, rising to £320 for the highest band.

Parking fees

Dundee

Drivers are now paying more for parking across several sites in Dundee.

These include variable stay car parks and street parking in areas such as the city centre, Perth Road and Broughty Ferry.

There are also increases at the Gellatly Street, Greenmarket, Olympia and Bell Street multi-storey car parks.

The cost of some monthly tickets and parking permits have also risen with full details set out in the budget papers.

Perth and Kinross

Parking charges in Perth and Kinross have also risen in several areas.

This includes Perth city centre and car parks such as Thimblerow, Canal Street, South Inch and Victoria Street.

There are also increases in parking charges in Crieff, Blairgowrie, Pitlochry and Dunkeld.

Fife

Fife Council has confirmed it is not increasing parking charges.

Angus

Angus Council does not currently charge for parking and has confirmed there are no plans to reintroduce paid tickets.

The local authority revealed earlier this year it would remove parking metres, which have been covered since the pandemic, from its car parks.

Stirling

Stirling Council has increased parking charges at some sites.

This includes the city centre and several on-street parking spots across Stirling.

There are also increases in Dunblane, Callander and Balmaha.

Public transport

Xplore Dundee

The bus operator has put up its bus fares for a fourth consecutive year.

A short-hop ticket has gone from £2.40 to £2.55, while a long-hop has risen from £2.90 to £3.05.

Midland Bluebird

The McGills-run bus service in Stirling has not increased its fares this month, however, ticket prices did rise in January.

ScotRail

Rail fares have risen by 3.8%.

This means a trip from Dundee to Perth now costs £5.60, up from £5.40, based on the price of a return ticket.

An off-peak day return ticket from Dunfermline to Edinburgh is now £8.50 but previously cost £8.20.