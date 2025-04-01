Full list of charges going up today for Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of charges going up today for Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents

Council tax bills, parking charges and public transport fares are among the costs rising.

Parking charges are among the costs rising for some. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Residents in Tayside, Fife and Stirling are paying more for some services from today.

Council tax bills, parking charges and public transport fares are among the costs rising in many parts of the region.

There are also changes to the costs of other council services, such as the hire of facilities and burials, which differ by area.

It comes as the prices of various other national services are also going up including energy bills, broadband and mobile contracts and car tax.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the main charges rising across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – and what it means for you.

Council tax

Dundee

Dundee City Council has introduced an 8% council tax hike for residents.

The charge depends on the value of your house but for a band D property, it means an extra £119 a year.

Perth and Kinross

Residents in Perth and Kinross are seeing council tax rise by 9.5%, the region’s biggest ever increase.

On average, households are paying an extra £11.11 a month, or £2.56 a week.

Fife’s council tax has risen by 8.2%. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fife

Council tax in Fife has risen by 8.2%.

This means an extra £113 a year on bills for those in band D properties.

Angus 

Angus council tax has risen by 11% – one of Scotland’s biggest increases this year.

That is adding £144.84 per year to the band D council tax rate.

Stirling

Stirling Council area residents are seeing their council tax rise by 8.8%.

Stirling Council is raising council tax. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Those on the lowest council tax band are now paying £87 more per year, rising to £320 for the highest band.

Parking fees

Dundee

Drivers are now paying more for parking across several sites in Dundee.

These include variable stay car parks and street parking in areas such as the city centre, Perth Road and Broughty Ferry.

There are also increases at the Gellatly Street, Greenmarket, Olympia and Bell Street multi-storey car parks.

Parking charges are set to go up in some areas of Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The cost of some monthly tickets and parking permits have also risen with full details set out in the budget papers.

Perth and Kinross

Parking charges in Perth and Kinross have also risen in several areas.

This includes Perth city centre and car parks such as Thimblerow, Canal Street, South Inch and Victoria Street.

There are also increases in parking charges in Crieff, Blairgowrie, Pitlochry and Dunkeld.

Fife

Fife Council has confirmed it is not increasing parking charges.

Angus

Angus Council does not currently charge for parking and has confirmed there are no plans to reintroduce paid tickets.

Parking charges have been scrapped in Angus. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The local authority revealed earlier this year it would remove parking metres, which have been covered since the pandemic, from its car parks.

Stirling

Stirling Council has increased parking charges at some sites.

This includes the city centre and several on-street parking spots across Stirling.

There are also increases in Dunblane, Callander and Balmaha.

Public transport

Xplore Dundee

The bus operator has put up its bus fares for a fourth consecutive year.

A short-hop ticket has gone from £2.40 to £2.55, while a long-hop has risen from £2.90 to £3.05.

Xplore Dundee will raise its fares. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Midland Bluebird

The McGills-run bus service in Stirling has not increased its fares this month, however, ticket prices did rise in January.

ScotRail

Rail fares have risen by 3.8%.

This means a trip from Dundee to Perth now costs £5.60, up from £5.40, based on the price of a return ticket.

An off-peak day return ticket from Dunfermline to Edinburgh is now £8.50 but previously cost £8.20.

Conversation