Meet Stirling’s penny-farthing enthusiast

For Stirling resident Gordon Macleod, it was his very own penny-farthing.

And, for the past five years, he’s been spotted all over the city and beyond on the high wheel bicycle.

While, initially, Gordon was keen for a carbon fibre racing bike, in the end he decided to go for something a “wee bit different”.

“My family thought I was crazy,” he jokes.

But, having bought his penny-farthing during the first Covid lockdown, the 65-year-old has ridden it as often as he can.

While, sometimes, locals might see Gordon simply popping out for bread and milk, he often ventures across the city.

His favourite route takes him from his home in the east of the city to Raploch, with views of Stirling Castle on the way, before heading through Cornton to Bridge of Allan.

Then, for a change of scenery, he makes his way home via Cambuskenneth.

And, yes, Gordon does use Stirling’s active travel routes.

Locals ‘amazed’ by Gordon’s penny-farthing

While his neighbours are used to seeing Gordon out and about on his penny-farthing, he only needs to travel a few streets to have locals “amazed”.

“Quite often I go to Bridge of Allan, as there’s loads of nice cafes and people come up and take pictures,” he says.

When visiting the Falkirk Wheel, the father of two also had tourists lining up to take photographs.

And, on Christmas Eve, dressed as Santa Claus, Gordon rode his penny-farthing around Stirling to spread festive cheer.

Since May 2020, Gordon has ridden all over Scotland.

With wife Sandra by his side, he has pedalled around the Isle of Cumbrae and taken trips down the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Closer to home, he’s ticked off Alloa and Alva from his list of destinations, as well as Beechwood and King’s Park

And some keen-eyed locals may have spotted his penny-farthing in one of the non-standard cycle spots at Stirling railway station.

“Everyone is fascinated by it,” the former Forth Valley College lecturer told The Courier.

“Everyone takes pictures.

“I’ve had cyclists cycle past me taking selfies. People always stop to ask about it.”

‘It takes a bit of getting used to’

Gordon was no stranger to riding a bike, but the penny-farthing was a new challenge.

“I used to cycle before cycling was fashionable,” he says.

With the approach of try-before-you-buy in his head, Gordon got in touch with Perthshire man David Fox-Pitt about purchasing a penny-farthing.

“It was a snowy March morning and I went to try it. Got on, got off fine – sold,” recalls Gordon.

Although he debated a more modern, smaller version which cost less, Gordon knew he had to have the real thing.

Once the penny-farthing was his, it only took a few days to master.

Unlike a regular bike, someone on a penny-farthing cannot touch the ground with their feet.

There are steps for the rider to climb to get onto the seat, meaning practise for mounting the bicycle is required.

“It’s totally different, so it takes a bit of getting used to,” explains Gordon.

“The pedals are on the wheel, so it’s higher up.

“I’m more relaxed than when I first got it. I can ride one-handed now.”

While most of his penny-farthing rides are peaceful, Gordon has had a few near-misses.

Once, a car drove in front of him while marvelling at his penny-farthing.

“You have to know how to get on and off, most importantly,” he says.

“Occasionally, you’ll need to do an emergency stop.”

Not only was his penny-farthing cheaper, it also came with a range of other perks.

The Victorian-style bicycle needs less maintenance than modern styles, with no chain to lube and no chance of a puncture, due to having solid tyres.

The only other difference is that Gordon has a horn, rather than a bell.

Hopes for a Stirling penny-farthing scene

For now, Gordon is a solo rider apart from when his family join him on their own bikes.

“I’d love if someone else had one [a penny-farthing] in Stirling,” he told The Courier.

He also has hopes for more people in Scotland to get involved in the penny-farthing scene.

Most events, which include races, relays and polo matches, are held in London – too far for Gordon to travel.

But as long as his knees stay faithful, Stirling’s famous penny-farthing enthusiast hopes to be riding for the rest of his life.

