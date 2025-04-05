Meet Stirling’s penny-farthing enthusiast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Stirling’s penny-farthing enthusiast

For the past five years, Gordon Macleod has been spotted across Stirling on his penny-farthing.

A penny-farthing was a new challenge for Gordon Macleod. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

What is the perfect birthday present for somebody turning 60?

For Stirling resident Gordon Macleod, it was his very own penny-farthing.

And, for the past five years, he’s been spotted all over the city and beyond on the high wheel bicycle.

While, initially, Gordon was keen for a carbon fibre racing bike, in the end he decided to go for something a “wee bit different”.

“My family thought I was crazy,” he jokes.

But, having bought his penny-farthing during the first Covid lockdown, the 65-year-old has ridden it as often as he can.

While, sometimes, locals might see Gordon simply popping out for bread and milk, he often ventures across the city.

His favourite route takes him from his home in the east of the city to Raploch, with views of Stirling Castle on the way, before heading through Cornton to Bridge of Allan.

Then, for a change of scenery, he makes his way home via Cambuskenneth.

And, yes, Gordon does use Stirling’s active travel routes.

Locals ‘amazed’ by Gordon’s penny-farthing

While his neighbours are used to seeing Gordon out and about on his penny-farthing, he only needs to travel a few streets to have locals “amazed”.

“Quite often I go to Bridge of Allan, as there’s loads of nice cafes and people come up and take pictures,” he says.

When visiting the Falkirk Wheel, the father of two also had tourists lining up to take photographs.

And, on Christmas Eve, dressed as Santa Claus, Gordon rode his penny-farthing around Stirling to spread festive cheer.

Gordon says people are ‘fascinated’ by the high wheel bicycle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Since May 2020, Gordon has ridden all over Scotland.

With wife Sandra by his side, he has pedalled around the Isle of Cumbrae and taken trips down the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Closer to home, he’s ticked off Alloa and Alva from his list of destinations, as well as Beechwood and King’s Park

And some keen-eyed locals may have spotted his penny-farthing in one of the non-standard cycle spots at Stirling railway station.

“Everyone is fascinated by it,” the former Forth Valley College lecturer told The Courier.

“Everyone takes pictures.

“I’ve had cyclists cycle past me taking selfies. People always stop to ask about it.”

‘It takes a bit of getting used to’

Gordon was no stranger to riding a bike, but the penny-farthing was a new challenge.

“I used to cycle before cycling was fashionable,” he says.

With the approach of try-before-you-buy in his head, Gordon got in touch with Perthshire man David Fox-Pitt about purchasing a penny-farthing.

“It was a snowy March morning and I went to try it. Got on, got off fine – sold,” recalls Gordon.

Although he debated a more modern, smaller version which cost less, Gordon knew he had to have the real thing.

Penny-farthing riders can’t touch the ground with their feet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Once the penny-farthing was his, it only took a few days to master.

Unlike a regular bike, someone on a penny-farthing cannot touch the ground with their feet.

There are steps for the rider to climb to get onto the seat, meaning practise for mounting the bicycle is required.

“It’s totally different, so it takes a bit of getting used to,” explains Gordon.

“The pedals are on the wheel, so it’s higher up.

“I’m more relaxed than when I first got it. I can ride one-handed now.”

While most of his penny-farthing rides are peaceful, Gordon has had a few near-misses.

Once, a car drove in front of him while marvelling at his penny-farthing.

“You have to know how to get on and off, most importantly,” he says.

“Occasionally, you’ll need to do an emergency stop.”

The Victorian-style bicycle needs less maintenance than modern styles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Not only was his penny-farthing cheaper, it also came with a range of other perks.

The Victorian-style bicycle needs less maintenance than modern styles, with no chain to lube and no chance of a puncture, due to having solid tyres.

The only other difference is that Gordon has a horn, rather than a bell.

Hopes for a Stirling penny-farthing scene

For now, Gordon is a solo rider apart from when his family join him on their own bikes.

“I’d love if someone else had one [a penny-farthing] in Stirling,” he told The Courier.

He also has hopes for more people in Scotland to get involved in the penny-farthing scene.

Gordon hopes to continue riding the penny-farthing for the rest of his life. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Most events, which include races, relays and polo matches, are held in London – too far for Gordon to travel.

But as long as his knees stay faithful, Stirling’s famous penny-farthing enthusiast hopes to be riding for the rest of his life.

To keep up to date with Gordon’s penny-farthing adventures, visit his Instagram.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

