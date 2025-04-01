EXCLUSIVE: Shocking pictures inside The Gables reveal vandal-hit Forfar facility after latest blaze

Shocking images have revealed the scale of destruction inside a yob-hit former Forfar adult care home.

The pictures were taken after the latest blaze at The Gables in Arbroath Road – next door to Forfar fire station.

The Gables was a centre for adults with learning disabilities for almost 40 years.

In 2023, councillors decided to relocate the facility to Forfar’s former Beech Hill House residential home.

Plans to develop The Gables into affordable housing were proposed as far back as 2018, but have not progressed.

On February 27, fire crews from Forfar, Kirriemuir and Dundee Kingsway spent almost two hours at the scene.

The latest images show what Angus Council has branded “wanton” damage caused by vandals who have repeatedly entered the boarded-up building.

Interior shots show leather sofas still inside one of the main lounges at the property.

Among the debris from collapsed ceilings lies broken crockery and other items.

Another area of the home appears to show makeshift ‘dens’ using curtains and sheets draped over toppled tables.

Police said the blaze was started deliberately. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In the wake of the fire, officers appealed for the public’s help to trace the culprits.

It included a request for dashcam footage from drivers who may have been passing on Arbroath Road.

Council condemns “wanton” damage at The Gables

A council spokesperson said: “Steps were taken both prior to and following the fire to secure the building and prevent access.

“These reasonable measures have not, however, deterred the more malicious vandals.

“As we have said all too often before, the wanton criminal damage of public or private property harms the communities where it happens and brings with it an unnecessary financial expense.

“Whether it be a local council, community business or organisation, or a private individual, we can all ill-afford the pointless cost that arises from destructive behaviour such as this in what are challenging times.

“We urge anyone who has information about these incidents, or who witnesses any criminal act of vandalism, to call Police Scotland on 101 and help them with their enquiries.”