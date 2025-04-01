EXCLUSIVE: Shocking pictures inside The Gables reveal vandal-hit Forfar facility after latest blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking pictures inside The Gables reveal vandal-hit Forfar facility after latest blaze

The Gables has become a magnet for yobs since the Arbroath Road centre for adults with learning disabilities was closed by Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
An interior shot of The Gables in the aftermath of the latest deliberate fire. Image: Paul Reid
An interior shot of The Gables in the aftermath of the latest deliberate fire. Image: Paul Reid

Shocking images have revealed the scale of destruction inside a yob-hit former Forfar adult care home.

The pictures were taken after the latest blaze at The Gables in Arbroath Road – next door to Forfar fire station.

The Gables was a centre for adults with learning disabilities for almost 40 years.

In 2023, councillors decided to relocate the facility to Forfar’s former Beech Hill House residential home.

The Gables centre for adults with learning disabilities in Forfar.
The exterior of The Gables in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid

Plans to develop The Gables into affordable housing were proposed as far back as 2018, but have not progressed.

On February 27, fire crews from Forfar, Kirriemuir and Dundee Kingsway spent almost two hours at the scene.

The latest images show what Angus Council has branded “wanton” damage caused by vandals who have repeatedly entered the boarded-up building.

Interior shots show leather sofas still inside one of the main lounges at the property.

Interior of former Gables adult care home in Forfar.
The kitchen area of The Gables in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid
Damage to former Gables adulty care centre in Forfar.
A charred sofa in one of the rooms at The Gables. Image: Paul Reid

Among the debris from collapsed ceilings lies broken crockery and other items.

Another area of the home appears to show makeshift ‘dens’ using curtains and sheets draped over toppled tables.

Vandalism to former Forfar adult care facility at The Gables.
Vandals seem to have created ‘dens’ inside the empty building. Image: Paul Reid
Interior of former Gables adult care home in Forfar.
Graffiti covers the walls inside The Gables. Image: Paul Reid

Police said the blaze was started deliberately. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In the wake of the fire, officers appealed for the public’s help to trace the culprits.

It included a request for dashcam footage from drivers who may have been passing on Arbroath Road.

Council condemns “wanton” damage at The Gables

A council spokesperson said: “Steps were taken both prior to and following the fire to secure the building and prevent access.

“These reasonable measures have not, however, deterred the more malicious vandals.

“As we have said all too often before, the wanton criminal damage of public or private property harms the communities where it happens and brings with it an unnecessary financial expense.

Fire damage at The Gables adult care home in Forfar.
Damage to a corridor inside The Gables. Image: Paul Reid

“Whether it be a local council, community business or organisation, or a private individual, we can all ill-afford the pointless cost that arises from destructive behaviour such as this in what are challenging times.

“We urge anyone who has information about these incidents, or who witnesses any criminal act of vandalism, to call Police Scotland on 101 and help them with their enquiries.”

More from News

Breaking news
Smoke billowing from burning stack of tyres near former Methil newsagents
Smoke pours from the building on Letham Terrace in Leven. Image: Supplied
Fife pensioner, 75, says she 'lost everything' in house fire
The first minister teamed up with the Perthshire celebrity during Tartan Week.
John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York
Tom McGinnis has received multiple fines for entering the LEZ - despite having an exemption. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pensioner repeatedly fined despite LEZ blue badge exemption
Gimi Moldova
Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban
Two youngsters making the most of sunny weather in short and t-shirt at the beach
Temperatures to soar in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as 21°C forecast
Fife Ice Arena
Fife Flyers takeover near completion as club provides major update
Emergency services were called to the A91 between Cupar and Auchtermuchty. Image: Google Street view
Man rescued from car and taken to hospital after Cupar crash
The crash happened on the A84 near Callander. Image: Google Street View
Ambulance on scene of crash involving motorcyclist on A84 near Callander
Teri Ramsay.
New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts

Conversation